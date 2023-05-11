The Valdecaballeros dam (Badajoz), with the nuclear power plant buildings in the background, at the beginning of April. samuel sanchez

The announcement of the dismantling of the Valdecaballeros dam (Badajoz) by the Ministry for Ecological Transition has generated strong controversy in the region. Both the residents and the town councils of the small municipalities that are supplied by the reservoir ―Valdecaballeros and Castilblanco (1,100 and 870 inhabitants, respectively)― as well as the Junta de Extremadura have repeatedly expressed their disagreement. An exacerbated debate in a context of drought and electoral campaign. Faced with such opposition, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has decided to rethink the decision already made by her department, and informed this Wednesday in plenary session of the Congress of Deputies that she sees it as “perfectly possible” to meet the requests of the regional government on the maintenance of the dam 400 meters long and 40 meters high.

The reservoir was built to cool the two nuclear reactors at the Valdecaballeros plant, which was not completed due to the atomic strike decreed by the Government of Felipe González. Therefore, the swamp never worked for its original purpose. The environmental associations ensure that this demolition does not affect the area in periods of drought, because the dam is only used to supply some 2,000 people who do not need such a reservoir and who, in addition, can get their supplies from the nearby García de Sola reservoir.

The Government has entered into conversations with the autonomous community to decide how this change of plans can be carried out, given that Endesa and Iberdrola, the companies that were awarded the dam, resigned from continuing with the concession, since they did not even maintain it . The ministry authorized the request, but demanding that the electric companies take charge of the demolition and the restitution of the land to its original state. A cost that the energy companies are not willing to face, which is why they have presented, separately, an appeal for protection against the ministerial order. If the infrastructure is finally preserved, it will be necessary to determine what use it is intended for and who and how will maintain the dam next to the associated 75 cubic hectometre reservoir at maximum fill.

“The dam is not thrown”

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara, assured last week that the dam will not be demolished and described the ministerial resolution as “nonsense”. “It is a lack of respect for the Cíjara region and Extremadura,” he added. The Government of Extremadura has filed an appeal against the order of the department of Teresa Ribera, which incorporates a negative environmental assessment report.

Cesar Rodriguez, of Rivers with Life association, remember that the case of this dam is very unique, because “it has never been used to cool the nuclear power plant, therefore, there is nothing to justify its continuity.” It must also be taken into account that the work was not completed and there is no emergency or maintenance plan either, it does not have a passage for fish… “Everything that entails the commissioning of a similar infrastructure”.

Rodríguez does not see a problem regarding the water supply for the surrounding municipalities. In fact, the water intakes in these towns “are currently illegal, because they do not have an administrative concession.” It would be as simple, he points out, as placing the intake downstream of the dam, in the García de Sola reservoir, which is adjacent to the Valdecaballeros reservoir. Rodríguez criticizes, at the same time, the statements by Fernández Vara, describing the decision to demolish the wall as “nonsense”. “Then the Water Framework Directive or the water law, all the Spanish and European regulations, would also be nonsense,” he warns. What is “indefensible”, in his opinion, “is that a high-ranking politician makes such demagogic and superficial statements.”

From artificial to natural ecosystem

Regarding the fear that if the river recovers its channel it could dry up in summer, Ríos con Vida defends that the current ecosystem is artificial and that it lacks the environmental value that a natural one provides. “The sheet of water becomes, ultimately, an attack on the lower area of ​​the Guadalupejo River [afluente del Guadiana]”. Given that the reservoir has no justified use, it is a factor of alteration that, if it were to disappear, would improve the ecological corridor of the Guadalupejo from its source at the height of Guadalupe (Cáceres) and would facilitate its ecological reconnection with the García de Sola reservoir (located under the dam) allowing native species that inhabit there such as the fang, the pardilla, the russet or the barbel, among others, to climb.

Teresa Ribera denied this Tuesday in Congress, in the face of the Vox attacks, that they are a government that is dedicated to dismantling reservoirs. “We are the fifth country in the world in number of dams and reservoirs and the first country in Europe in terms of hydraulic regulation infrastructures”, she affirmed. What is attempted is “to generate fear and alertness that is not real”, she continued while reiterating her commitment to the agricultural sector with investments to anticipate the risks of not having enough water as a result of the change climate. Data from the Ríos con Vida association indicates that no dam in use in Spain has been removed. “It is totally false, what has been demolished are small dams and abandoned diversion works. The legislation requires its demolition ex officio when they have not been operating for three years. “Since the mid-2000s, more than 500 of those features will have been removed.”

