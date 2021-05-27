Today a new day of Euroforo Vocento, under the motto ‘Ecological Transition: Sustainable Future’. It is a space for analysis and identification of opportunities on the ecological transition that aspires to become a reference in the sector.

This forum was born with the interest of encouraging the ecological transition and sustainable growth, encouraging institutions and companies to develop a green recovery agenda to build a more sustainable, competitive and fair Europe.

This morning, at the Vocento headquarters in Madrid, the forum was inaugurated by the Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

Next, three discussion tables will take place. A first about ‘Energy Transition: Infrastructures and Sustainability’, in which José Bogas, CEO of Endesa will participate; Beatriz Corredor, president of Red Eléctrica; Ignacio Madridejos, CEO of Ferrovial; and Jesús Ponde, president of Novartis Spain.

The second table will deal with ‘Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility’, in which Arturo Pérez de Lucia, general director of AEDIVE (Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Vehicles) and vice-president of AVERE (European Electric Mobility Association) will participate; Jesús Presa, Director of Institutional Relations, Social Impact and Communication at Renault Group; Fernando Silva, CEO of Smart Infrastructure of Siemens Spain and Portugal; and Clara de la Torre, Deputy Director General for Climate Change of the European Commission.

The last table will deal with ‘Rural and urban agenda: the fight against depopulation’ and it will be attended by María Ángeles Benítez Salas, female of the European Commission Representation in Spain; Joan Clos, former Executive Director of UN-Habitat; and Mila Marcos, deputy and spokesperson for Agriculture of the Popular Party in Congress. Secretary of Agriculture and Depopulation of the PP.

The Next Generation EU fund is going to suppose for Spain an injection of 140,000 million euros in the next six years that will be used to finance from 2021 projects that go along the lines of digital transformation, reindustrialization and the green pact in favor of clean energies.

The ecological transition, as the way forward to achieve the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy by 2050 and comply with the commitments made to the EU and in the Paris Agreement, will be the destination of 37% of these extraordinary resources. Renewable energy facilities, technologies for energy saving and efficiency, as well as for the capture of CO2 and its inclusion in the circular economy as a valuable raw material to produce new products with it.

The National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan will guide the execution of 72,000 million euros of European funds until 2023 with the ecological transition as the protagonist.