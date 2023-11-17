The “ecological day” a Rome with traffic blocking is a scheduled event during which vehicle traffic is limited or prohibited in some areas of the city with the suspension of circulation for the most polluting cars, including Euro 6 diesel vehicles of new generation, in “ZTL Green Band”.

Ecological Sunday in Rome, date and times of traffic closure

The first of these days is November 19, 2023followed by other dates such as December 3The January 14thThe February 25th and the March 24, 2023. The restriction in the green band affects all motor vehicles, except Euro 6 petrol carsto methane or LPG and vehicles hybrid and electric. Furthermore, the junta Gualtieri introduces the obligation to self-certification to justify work permits or other needs during these days.

The first date of the winter calendar with ecological Sunday in Rome is that of November 19, 2023. The traffic stop is in force from 7.30 to 12.30 and then from 4.30pm to 8.30pmwithin the so-called New Green Belt.

New Rome Green Belt Map in force from 2022

Traffic is prohibited for all motor vehicles, including latest generation Euro 6 diesel. Green light for vehicles instead Euro 6 petrol, electric, hybrids, methane And LPG.

Eco-friendly Sunday calendar in Rome

In the winter season 2023/2024as in the previous 2022/2023, there are 5 ecological Sundays scheduled and are accompanied by public information and awareness events on environmental issues

👉 November 19, 2023

👉 December 3, 2023

👉 January 14, 2024

👉 February 25, 2024

👉 March 24, 2024

Ecological Sunday times in Rome

The traffic block provides the total traffic ban for all motor vehicles in the ZTL “Green Belt“. The ban during eco Sundays is in force during the time slots 7.30 – 12.30 And 4.30pm – 8.30pm, also for vehicles with access and circulation permits limited traffic areas.

Who can travel during the traffic ban in Rome?

On the days of the traffic ban in Rome, cars can travel electric and hybrid cars, BI-FUEL vehicles, i.e. petrol + LPG or methane, even transformed, as long as they run on LPG and methane fueltogether with Euro 6 petrol.

Free circulation for electric cars

They are exempt from traffic block even the cars of disabledthose of car sharing he was born in carpoolingthe 4-stroke Euro 3 motorcycle hey 4-stroke Euro 2 mopeds.

What do you risk, a fine with a traffic stop

Anyone who does not respect the traffic stop can be fined with 168 euros and it’s usually there Municipal police to carry out checks. In case of relapsei.e. two identical infringements in two years, the sanction includes a fine of 168 euros and the license suspension for a period of 15 to 30 days, as required by thearticle 7, paragraph 13-bis of the Highway Code.

Self-certification ecological Sunday Rome

Some categories benefit from exceptions and can circulate during the ecological Sunday hours but providing theself-certificationThat justify the authorized movement only for work, health and of other kinds (such as a sporting event). To obtain one you can consult your employer or sports club.

Exceptions to the traffic ban, who can travel in Rome on ecological Sunday

1. electric and hybrid vehicles;

2. vehicles powered by methane, LPG and BI-FUEL vehicles (petrol / LPG or methane), whether or not transformed, running on LPG or methane;

3. spark ignition motor vehicles (petrol) ‘EURO 6‘;

4. 2-wheel mopeds with 4-stroke ‘EURO 2’ and subsequent engines;

5. 4-stroke motorcycles ‘EURO 3″ and later;

6. vehicles used for police and security services, including social emergencies, including rescue, including road rescue, and transport of bodies;

7. vehicles used for emergency maintenance and public utility services (such as water, electricity, gas, telephone, lifts, security systems, traffic regulation systems, railway systems, heating and air conditioning systems) which are identifiable or with an adequate mark or certification from the employer;

8. vehicles used for transport, waste disposal and hygienic-environmental protection, emergency management of greenery, civil protection and urgent restoration of urban decorum;

9. vehicles for public and private collective transport;

10. vehicles regulated pursuant to DAC n. 66/2014 and n. 55/2018;

11. taxis and cars in rental service with driver, equipped with municipal concessions;

12. vehicles used for car sharing, car pooling, Home Work Travel Plan (PSCL) services activated on the basis of specific provisions of the Ministry of the Environment and Protection of Land and Sea or the Capitoline Administration;

13. vehicles with CD, SCV and CV license plates;

14. vehicles equipped with the permit for disabled persons required by Presidential Decree 503 of 24 July 1996;

15. vehicles used by doctors and veterinarians on urgent home visits, equipped with the permit issued by the respective Order: vehicles used by paramedics in home care service with certificate issued by the public or private structure to which they belong;

16. motor vehicles used for the transport of people undergoing essential and non-deferrable therapies or health treatments for the treatment of serious illnessescapable of showing the relevant medical certification and vehicles used for the transport of people for the purpose of carrying out health checks or treatments related to COVID-19;

17. motor vehicles used for the transport of people subject to safety measures;

18. vehicles used for the transport of perishable goods, the distribution of periodicals and postal items;

19. vehicles with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes, used for the transport of medicines and/or the transport of adequately certified urgent and non-deferrable medical materials, as well as for the transport of valuables;

20. vehicles used for the transport of people participating in religious ceremonies scheduled before the date of this Ordinance, wedding or funeral ceremonies, provided that the drivers are in possession of specific invitations or certificates issued by the officiating ministers;

21. vehicles of the daily information operators on duty, equipped with the identification card and with certification from the editorial staff, or used for the transport of materials to support the television filming service (e.g. filming instruments, generators, radio links etc.) relating on the news;

22. vehicles used by air traffic controllers on duty at Ciampino and Fiumicino airportsupon presentation of a specific certificate issued by ENAV SpA;

23. motor vehicles and two-wheeled motor vehicles used by workers with work shifts or domicile/workplace such as to prevent the use of public transport, with specific certification from the employer;

24. vehicles used for work on the construction sites of the metro lines under construction;

25. vehicles or work vehicles carrying out removals for which authorizations for the occupation of public land have previously been issued by the competent offices;

26. vehicles of companies that carry out work on behalf of Roma Capitale or on behalf of underground utilities companies, provided with adequate documentation from the organization for which they work or that carry out scheduled interventions with authorization from the director;

27. vehicles used for the implementation of initiatives promoted or sponsored by Roma Capitale provided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors or with labels issued by the organization;

28. vehicles used in the organization of events for which concession documents for the occupation of public land have previously been issuedprovided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors;

29. vehicles of street traders from the Sunday markets, used solely for work, limited to the strictly necessary route to and from their home;

30. vehicles of Priests and Ministers of worship of any denomination for the functions of their ministry;

31. vehicles of the sports associations or clubs belonging to federations affiliated to CONI or other officially recognized federations, or used by members of the same with a declaration from the President indicating the place and time of the sporting event in which the member is directly involved;

32. motor vehicles used by those who are required to comply with sentences and decrees of both criminal and civil Courts provided with adequate certification;

33. vehicles used for emergency interventions by UNEP officials and the judicial officers of the Court of Appeal of Romeduly provided with specific certification from the Presidency of the Court of Appeal itself;

34. motor vehicles used by subjects operating in the film, television and audiovisual sector for the carrying out of cinematographic, audiovisual and photographic shooting for which the relevant concession documents for the occupation of public land have been previously issued by the Cultural Activities Department.

The main objective of the eco days is to reduce harmful emissions, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are commonly produced by internal combustion vehicles. These initiatives are also a way to raise awareness among citizens about the impact of air pollution on health and the environment, and to promote a change towards greener and more sustainable modes of transport.

