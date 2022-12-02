Traffic block a Romethe so-called return to the capital ecological Sundayswho plan to stop the most polluting cars in the “green band”including the Euro 6 diesel new generation. The first of calendar 2022/2023 was there on sunday November 20, 2022, the following the December 4, 2022, January 8, 2023, February 5, 2023 and March 26, 2023.

The stop inside the green band affects all motor vehicles, except cars a Euro 6 petrol, methane or LPGobviously hybrids and electric. There Gualtieri arrived he also dusted off theself-certification where the citizen must declare and justify any work permits or of another kind (such as a sporting event).

Ecological Sunday in Rome December 4, 2022

The December 4, 2022 the second appointment of the “Ecological Sundays” for the 2023 winter season. The stop is in force from 7.30 to 12.30 and then from 16.30 to 20.30within the so-called green band. For this second ecological Sunday, the blockade is in effect within the New Green Band which expanded the boundaries of the area and instituted new limitations.

New Rome 2022 Green Band Map

Traffic is prohibited for all motor vehicles, including latest generation Euro 6 diesel. Green light instead to the vehicles Euro 6 petrol, electrical, hybrids, methane And LPG.

Ecological Sundays calendar in Rome

Compared to the past in Rome in the 2022/2023 winter season, Sundays pass from 4 to 5 and are accompanied by public information and awareness-raising events on environmental issues.

👉 November 20, 2022

👉 December 4, 2022

👉 January 8, 2023

👉 February 5, 2023

👉 March 26, 2023

Ecological Sunday timetables in Rome

The traffic block provides the total driving ban for all motor vehicles in the ZTL “Green Band“. The ban on ecological Sundays is in force in the time slots 7.30 – 12.30 And 16.30 – 20.30, also for vehicles provided with a permit to access and circulate in the restricted traffic areas.

What you risk, the fine with the traffic block

Who does not respect the traffic block risk one hefty fine ranging from a minimum of 163 to a maximum of 658 euros. In case of recidivism is also expected license withdrawalbetween 15 and 30 days.

Self-certification ecological Sunday Rome

Some categories benefit from exceptions and can circulate during the ecological Sunday times but providing theself-certificationthat justify the move authorized only for work, health and of other kinds (such as a sporting event). To obtain one you can consult your employer or sports club.

Who can circulate during the blockade of traffic?

On the days of the traffic block in Rome, the electric cars, hybrids, BI-FUEL vehicles, i.e. petrol + LPG or methane, also transformed, as long as they travel with LPG and methane fueltogether with the Euro 6 petrol.

Free movement for electric cars

(in the photo the Mazda MX-30 in front of the Colosseum)

They are exempt from traffic block even the cars of the disabledthose of the car sharing he was born in car poolthe 4-stroke motorcycle Euro 3 hey Euro 2 4-stroke mopeds.

Exceptions to the traffic block, who can circulate in Rome on ecological Sunday

1. electric and hybrid vehicles;

2. vehicles powered by methane, LPG and BI-FUEL vehicles (petrol / LPG or methane), also transformed, running on LPG or methane fuel;

3. vehicles with positive ignition (petrol) ‘EURO 6‘;

4. 2-wheel mopeds with 4-stroke ‘EURO 2’ and later engines;

5. ‘EURO 3″ and later 4-stroke motorcycles;

6. vehicles used for police and security service, including social emergencies, including assistance, including roadside assistance, and the transport of corpses;

7. vehicles used for emergency and public utility maintenance services (such as, for example, water, electricity, gas, telephone, lifts, safety systems, traffic regulation systems, railway systems, heating and air conditioning systems) that can be identified either with an appropriate marking or with certification from the employer;

8. vehicles used for transport, waste disposal and hygienic-environmental protection, for emergency management of green areas, for civil protection and for urgent restoration of urban decorum;

9. vehicles for public and private collective transport;

10. vehicles regulated pursuant to DAC n. 66/2014 and no. 55/2018;

11. taxis and cars in rental service with driver, equipped with municipal concessions;

12. vehicles used for car sharing, car pooling, Home Work Travel Plan services (PSCL) activated on the basis of specific provisions of the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of the Territory and the Sea or of the Capitoline Administration;

13. vehicles with CD, SCV and CV license plates;

14. vehicles equipped with the badge for disabled people provided for by Presidential Decree 503 of 24 July 1996;

15. vehicles used by doctors and veterinarians on urgent home visits, bearing the sticker issued by the respective Order: vehicles used by paramedics in home care service with certification issued by the public or private structure to which they belong;

16. motor vehicles used for the transport of people undergoing indispensable and indifferent therapies or health treatments for the treatment of serious illnessesable to exhibit the related medical certification and vehicles used for the transport of people for the purpose of carrying out health checks or treatments related to COVID-19;

17. vehicles used for the transport of people subject to safety measures;

18. vehicles used for the transport of perishable goods, for the distribution of periodicals and postal items;

19. vehicles with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes, used for the transport of medicines and/or the transport of medical equipment for urgent and non-deferrable use, adequately certified, as well as for the transport of valuables;

20. vehicles used for the transport of people participating in religious ceremonies scheduled prior to the date of this Ordinance, wedding or funeral ceremonies, provided that the drivers are in possession of special invitations or certificates issued by the officiating ministers;

21. vehicles of the operators of the daily information in service, equipped with the identification card and with certification from the editorial staff, or used for the transport of materials to support the television filming service (e.g. filming tools, generators, radio links, etc.) relating to on the news;

22. vehicles used by air traffic controllers on duty at Ciampino and Fiumicino airportsupon presentation of the specific certificate issued by ENAV SpA;

23. motor vehicles and two-wheeled motorcycles used by workers with working shifts or domicile/workplace such as to prevent the use of public transport, with appropriate certification from the employer;

24. vehicles used for work on the construction sites of the underground lines under construction;

25. vehicles or work vehicles that carry out removals for which authorizations for the occupation of public land have been previously issued by the competent offices;

26. vehicles of companies that carry out work on behalf of Roma Capitale or on behalf of sub-service companies, provided with adequate documentation from the Organization for which they work or that carry out planned interventions with authorization from the director;

27. vehicles used for the implementation of initiatives promoted or sponsored by Roma Capitale provided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors or with stamps issued by the organization;

28. vehicles used in the organization of events for which deeds of occupation of public land have previously been issuedprovided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors;

29. vehicles of the itinerant traders of the Sunday markets, used only for work, limited to the strictly necessary route to and from one’s home;

30. vehicles of Priests and Ministers of worship of any confession for the functions of their ministry;

31. vehicles of sports associations or clubs belonging to CONI affiliated federations or other officially recognized federations, or used by members of the same with a declaration from the President indicating the place and time of the sporting event in which the member is directly involved;

32. vehicles used by those who are obliged to comply with sentences and decrees of both criminal and civil Courts provided with adequate certification;

33. vehicles used for emergency interventions by UNEP officials and by the bailiffs of the Court of Appeal of Romeduly provided with a specific certification from the Presidency of the same Court of Appeal;

34. vehicles used by parties operating in the film, television and audiovisual fields for filming. audiovisual and photographic for which the relevant deeds of occupation of public land have been previously issued by the Department of Cultural Activities.

