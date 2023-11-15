In anticipation of the Federal Law on extended responsibility of manufacturers and importers of goods and services for the environmental friendliness of products coming into force in January 2024, the final version of the so-called “List 28” has been prepared – a list of goods and packaging recommended for ban or production using substitute technologies . All interested parties worked on its creation with the support of the government – from packaging manufacturers and consumers to processors and environmentalists. What is the idea of ​​the document, why is it relevant right now and how the implementation of its recommendations can change the plastic packaging market – in the material of Izvestia.

Gradually and progressively

Almost two years ago, the Russian environmental operator submitted for study to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade a list of those types of products that should not be produced and used due to difficulties with their disposal or processing. The list included 28 different products and types of plastic packaging, which were initially proposed to be banned and replaced mainly with glass, aluminum and paper.

However, the regulator took a more balanced approach adopted by the government, including with the support of Deputy Chairman for Environmental Affairs Victoria Abramchenko, in relation to such issues: in order to avoid negative consequences for the economy, such as the closure of entire industries and job cuts due to global restructuring systems, the fate of the document was discussed by all interested parties – packaging manufacturers and consumers, waste recyclers, representatives of industry associations.

As a result, the final version of List 28, compiled as a result of these discussions, is not a prohibitive document, but, in fact, a collegial view of the market in the future, a strategic vision for the development of the industry. At the moment, the list consists of 23 items and includes six types of packaging, which will be subject to restrictions from 2024; another 17 types may be subject to restrictions from 2030 based on the results of additional discussions and analysis. At the same time, the proposed replacements are also made of plastic, but recyclable.

Color matters

The main task of list 28 is to lead the market to the abandonment of materials and products that are unsuitable for recycling for subsequent return to the economic cycle. In this regard, it is proposed to gradually abandon packaging made from multicomponent materials that are difficult to recycle, or not at all, in favor of packaging made from monocomponent materials, mainly made from plastic with the potential for recycling.

For example, starting next year, colored PET packaging will leave the market, in which color plays an exclusively marketing role, and does not set itself the task of preserving the quality of the product, and at the same time complicates recycling. Translucent PET bottles in blue, green, brown and black colors will remain on the shelves, because they increase the shelf life and preserve the consumer qualities of the product. Opaque PET bottles will also remain in use, but only in white for dairy products.

Instead of multi-layer PET bottles, single-layer PET bottles will remain on the market, and the PVC label on them will have to be replaced with a different material. Multilayer coffee capsules and polymer containers with a metal lid will remain a thing of the past. All this will be replaced with mono-solutions made of plastic.

From 2030, multilayer tubes for toothpaste, nets for vegetables and fruits, multi-component doypacks, flowpacks, etc. may face a similar fate.

The choice in favor of monocomponent polymers, according to industry experts, will increase the demand of processors for such products and increase the volume of waste processing.

Ban cannot be recycled

Of course, the transition to new materials and approaches is a difficult process both from a technological and economic point of view. How will the industry cope with this, given the difficulties that all sectors of the economy have had to endure over the past year and a half due to sanctions pressure?

Experts believe that the market is ready for such a transition. “Initiatives such as List 28 are timely. Today we can really take care of our ecology and can even overtake many countries in various environmental programs,” says Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of the department of political economy of the Faculty of Economics of Lomonosov Moscow State University. – By and large, the effect of the sanctions that were introduced in 2022, from my point of view, is already exhausted. It is clear that equipment and goods are imported through the parallel import system and regular import. Therefore, a return to environmental programs is certainly feasible, given that Russian manufacturers, among other things, will need appropriate equipment for these programs. They can already produce a lot themselves, and they will have the right direction for development.”

Moreover, the departure of large Western brands from the market, on the one hand, narrowed the range of packaging, on the other, created conditions for the growth of domestic producers. And the Russian packaging market gave the answer – in 2022 it grew by 5% and is estimated at 1.4 trillion rubles. This year, experts expect growth no lower than last year. According to various estimates, polymer packaging occupies 34-38% of the market structure.

At the same time, Russia produces many types of plastic that can be recycled. In particular, the largest representative of the petrochemical industry, SIBUR, invests specifically in the development of recyclable polymers and produces materials using recycled plastic, which are then used in the production of packaging. Thus, some manufacturers in Siberia and the Urals bottle water in bottles made of Vivilen material, manufactured at the company’s enterprises with the addition of recycled plastic. The brewing company AB InBev Efes this spring began producing products in bottles made from recycled plastic. Unilever in Russia increased the number of cosmetic products produced in packaging made from recycled plastic by almost 70% over the year. PepsiCo, Russia’s largest beverage and food manufacturer, uses plastic bottles made from 100% recycled PET for Aqua Mineral water.

At the same time, the company is also investing in processing technologies. For example, it is developing chemolysis and thermolysis technologies that will make it possible to process polymer waste into primary raw materials without sorting. “We can not even separate plastic waste into different tanks, but through thermolysis and chemolysis, decompose into primary fractions for reusing polymers. – explains Pavel Lyakhovich, executive director of the petrochemical holding. “Next year we will make an investment decision, and in another two years, I think, there will be a plant that, through thermal decomposition, will re-involve recycled plastic into the production of primary fractions.”

The whole world

The difficulties of switching to new materials are associated not only with some market rigidity, but also with the objective state of affairs. And first of all, this concerns the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic packaging.

“Since most plastic can be recycled, it is necessary for all market players to be involved in the process – from manufacturers and retail chains to end consumers,” comments Nikolai Doronin, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of Russia Commission on Ecology and Sustainable Development. – But it is not enough to simply supply containers for separate waste collection and promote it; it is necessary that regional waste management operators, who are expected to be responsible for them, have the necessary resources. They also need to invest in sorting and processing systems.”

Now in Russia only about 10-12% of waste plastic reaches recycling, while in Europe this figure reaches 50%. By 2025, the EU plans to collect more than 77% of plastic bottles for recycling, and by 2029 – up to 90%. The global plastic recycling market was valued at $45.5 billion in 2021. By 2026, its volume, according to analysts, will exceed $65 billion (an increase of 7.5%). The growth of the market is influenced not only by the high demand for plastic, but also by government initiatives to reduce plastic waste.

Experts are confident that Russia has the potential to recycle plastic into recyclable materials. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation, about 80 plastic processing plants are already operating, and next year more than two hundred more waste processing enterprises will appear.

And in the transition process, the role of state support is important. “Green procurement” is already being implemented, when the state, when choosing a supplier, takes into account not only price, but also compliance with environmental requirements. The environmental fee paid by producers who do not independently dispose of waste will increase for those “lagging behind” in the transition to eco-products. Responsible producers plan to seek an expansion of the range of economic incentive measures.

Net gain

At the same time, the consumer qualities of goods made from recycled plastic remain at a high level, which is important for manufacturers of goods and their buyers. Numerous examinations and checks indicate that they will not suffer.

“The qualities that make plastic effective packaging will be preserved in modern technological brands available on the market and developed for the future by leading companies in the industry,” comments Nikolai Doronin.

The reduction of plastic waste, which is difficult to recycle, will occur through replacement with recyclable and in-demand polymer materials, and the consumer will only benefit from this, the expert summarizes.

Business will also benefit: retailers will not have to reconsider their capabilities for transport, warehouse space and logistics routes, as they will continue to work with plastic packaging.