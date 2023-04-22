It was once considered the lifeblood of Bangladesh. Residents could even bathe in it. Now the water stings them in the eyes. The Buriganga is today one of the most polluted rivers in the world. The Old Ganges, as the river is also known, is jet black and stinks all year round. And she’s not alone. The ecological demise of Bengal’s rivers, which cover a total length of some 24,140 kilometers, has hit local communities straight to the heart. Many Bangladeshis rely heavily on the vitality of their rivers for their way of life, from subsistence to transportation.

The decline of areas around rivers such as the Buriganga is in the spotlight this Saturday because of Earth Day, the day that is all about protecting the environment worldwide.