The school has been closed since September 11. The “patient zero” participated in a party in the center of Lyon before the start of the school year. The central school in Lyon has around 1,500 students.

252 students from the Ecole Centrale de Lyon were declared positive for Covid-19 out of 513 people tested, announces the school administration on its website Tuesday, September 22. “Half of the students who test positive are asymptomatic. The other half show signs of influenza. None have developed a serious form of infection.”, said the Ecole Centrale de Lyon. The central school has around 1,500 students.

As a precaution, the director has decided to suspend all face-to-face lessons from then Friday September 11 until Friday 25 inclusive. Distance learning is provided

It was on Monday, September 7 that several students had tested positive for Covid-19 after the identification of a “zero case” who participated in a private party in Lyon before the start of the school year. After the identification of the first case, the contact cases were isolated and distance education was set up for the students concerned during their period of quarantine. The students were widely encouraged to get tested.

On September 16 and 17, a large-scale screening piloted by the ARS, the SDMIS (Departmental-Metropolitan Fire and Rescue Service), the HCL (Hospices Civils de Lyon) and the School was organized on the campus . 513 people were therefore tested.

“The protocol put in place at the École Centrale de Lyon respects the recommendations of the ministry and the ARS (Regional Health Agency), in conjunction with the Prefecture and the Rectorate. It is adjusted in real time according to the ‘evolution of the situation“, indicates the Central School of Lyon.