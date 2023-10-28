Saturday, October 28, 2023, 08:57



In relation to the information that appeared in the newspaper LA VERDAD on January 31, 2023 called “They are investigating the alleged illegal sale of food that should be incinerated” in which the company CV Ecogest SL is mentioned, we must indicate the following:

The action of the company CV Ecogest SL, a company with authorization for waste management, consisted of the treatment of the delivered chili peppers, for which it proceeded to eliminate them using an anaerobic procedure in accordance with the order received. Consequently, chili peppers were not reintroduced into the food chain, with society being oblivious to the practices referred to in the published news.