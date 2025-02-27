Ecoener has achieved a benefit of 12.1 million euros during 2024, which means practically repeating the results of the previous year in which it reached 12 million.

The company chaired by Luis Valdivia registered income of 82 million, which represents a 28%growth, driven by long -term sales agreements (PPAS) and the contribution of new assets in the Dominican Republic and Colombia. The energy generation rose 41%, up to 706 GWh, which allowed to reach a gross operating benefit (EBITDA) of 42.1 million euros, 30% more.

“During the past year we invest 191 million euros, which represents a 54%growth, to continue reinforcing our international expansion and starting new assets,” said Ecoener president, Luis de Valdivia.

The box at the end of the year amounted to 71 million. The commitment to Latin America has meant for Ecoener that the income of this market already represents 51% of total sales.

As a relevant milestone of 2024, Ecoener distributed its first dividend from its IPO in May 2021, distributing five million euros to the shareholders.

Ecoener is in a process of strong growth that has been consolidated with the passage of the exercises: it has 427 MW in operation, 25% more than a year ago. In addition, it has projects under construction in five countries that total 360 MW, of which 122 MW are ready to connect to the network. In total, add 787 MW in assets in operation and construction, which means tripling the volume that had in the IPO.

“We advance firm to reach a 1 GW in operation or in construction at the end of the year, the great objective that we had marked and that will completely change the company’s dimension,” said the president of Ecoener.

To reach that goal, the company plans to start the construction of assets this year with a power of 380 MW in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Guatemala and Romania. In the latter country, it will build its first project in Europe, apart from Spain: the 63 MW Lucieni photovoltaic plant, located in the Dâmbovi? A region.

Storage

For 2025, Ecoener will give a boost to its energy storage technology – the fourth of its business – with the aim of maximizing the value of its assets. Specifically, the company will begin the construction of the first battery projects in Gran Canaria with a power of 9.5 MW and a capacity of 21.6 MWh.

The company has a subsidy of the Next Generation-EU funds and will be hybridized with the Ecoener wind farms.

On the other hand, in the Dominican Republic, the company will build a storage system in the Payita 2 solar plant with 15 MW of power and a capacity of 60 MWh.

“Facing the future,” said Luis de Valdivia, “all photovoltaic projects in the Dominican Republic will incorporate storage as well as a good part of the photovoltaic assets we make in Europe.”

During 2024, Ecoener reinforced its international expansion with the announcement of the first project in Canada: it will build a 140 MW wind park in the British Columbia region, after awarding an energy sales agreement at 30 years with the public company BC Hydro, which is expected to generate 900 million euros of income.

The park, which will begin to be built in 2029, will have an estimated annual production of 345 GWh and will be exploited in alliance with the first Lheidli T’enneh nation, one of the native peoples of Canada.