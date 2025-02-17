Ecoener has achieved the financial support of Proparco, the French Development Financing Institution, for the deployment of its renewable energy operations in the Dominican Republic.

As part of its objective of supporting companies that promote sustainable development, the agency Française de Développement Group (AFD Group) has granted a credit of 43.1 million dollars (41 million euros) to Ecoener to finance its Payita 1 photovoltaic plant, developed under ESG criteria with the purpose of generating a positive impact on communities.

The Payita 1 project, located in the province of María Trinidad Sánchez, to the north of the country, complies with the demanding regulations for sustainability of the International Financial Corporation (IFC), after an exhaustive Due Diligence.

These international guidelines guarantee the sustainability of projects identifying environmental and social impacts, risks, risks and opportunities, as well as their correct management and mitigation. Proparco has also valued the quality of the construction and technology used by Ecoener.