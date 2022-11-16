Electric cars compete in a consumption and regularity race in the scenery of the Dolomites. Thursday 17 November will leave from Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, (TN), theECOdolomitesGT 2022automotive competition reserved for electric cars, the last stage valid for theInternational FIA ecoRally Cup 2022. The competition will take place on open roads and will see 20 cars competing. Promoted event by RaceBioConcept Team – BioDrive Academy & ECOmove has the task of analyzing the performance of low environmental impact cars and since the first event, the 1st EcoRally Rome – San Marino in 2006, has laid the foundations for the ecosystem of competitions reserved for electric vehicles which today includes Formula E, ETCR and Extrem-e just to name a few.

The meeting will be at 8.30 in Piazza del Municipio, where theEDGT Charge Parkheadquarters of the motorsport event and home of the charge park, where electrified cars can “fill up” with electricity from renewable sources. The crews, coming from Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Sloveniawill be busy until 12.30 with the technical and administrative checkswhile the departure of the first car is scheduled for 17, followed by all the remaining cars in the race within a minute of each other.

The path, which starts and returns from Primiero San Martino di Castrozzagoing as far as Ortisei and touch suggestive corners of the Dolomites in Trentino, Veneto and Alto-Adige, it is divided into 4 sectors for over 440 total kilometres. Numerous special stages for a total of over 220 kilometresduring which the drivers will have to try to maintain the average specifications imposed by the regulations, detected by numerous “virtual” secret controls, made possible by specific dedicated control technologies. Saturday 19 November it will be the final day of the event. The first car will cross the finish line at 11.45, in the center of the Frazione Fiera di Primiero, near the EDGT Charge-Park, with the award ceremony at 20.00 in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Primiero San Martino di Castrozza. It is about thelast stage of the 2022 championship, which after visiting various countries, such as Spain, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Slovenia and Montecarlo (MC), arrives in Italy with the ECOdolomitesGT. In competitions they can take part cars approved for normal road trafficas long as they are 100% electric. Every crew it consists of two people in possession of a driving license and a certificate suitable for non-competitive sporting activity. To partecipate it is not necessary to be a pilot: the race is open to everyone, even if it requires attention and commitment as the route to follow and the times to be respected are indicated in the Road Bookthe “paper navigator” used in regularity competitions.