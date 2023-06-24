No one can argue how successful the novel was and still is “Ugly Betty”. Due to this, its producers considered that a continuation would be just as accepted by the audience, so they created “comfortable” in 2001. However, this was not the case, since said sequel had very low audience and they had to cancel it after five months with only 35 episodes.

Why was “Ecomoda” cancelled?

Unfortunately, this sequel did not have the acceptance or audience that “Ugly Betty” still has today. For this reason, the RCN channel was forced to stop broadcasting it, since it did not achieve the desired success or receive good comments despite maintaining the humorous style of its predecessor.

Fans of “Ugly Betty” thought the novel had a terrific ending. Therefore, a sequel was not expected to come out. Even today, many of the new fans are satisfied with the end of its plot, so almost no one remembers or is aware that there is a second part. On the other hand, they also felt that, since all the characters were not there, the soap opera was not the same.

When was the sequel to “Ugly Betty” released?

Cast of “Ecomoda”, the sequel to “Ugly Betty”. Photo: RCN

“Ecomoda” was released on December 2, 2001 and ended on May 31, 2002. This sequel to “Ugly Betty” intended to continue the love story between Armando and Betty as a happily married couple. However, the few fans of the soap opera were not satisfied with it and stopped watching it until RCN was unable to continue with its broadcast due to low audiences. A complete failure.

Where to see “Ecomoda”?

However, if you are a fan of Betty and you are interested in knowing how her life continued, you can see “Ecomoda”. The sequel is available on the official web portal of the RCN channel. Here you will be able to see the Ugly Barracks again; Nicolás, Betty’s faithful friend; and Mario Calderon. Unfortunately, Marcela and Patricia did not return for this second part.

