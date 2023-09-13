UN High Commissioner Volker Turk said in his opening speech at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council this Monday (11), in Geneva, that he supports the discussion to incorporate “ecocide”, broadly understood as the destruction of environment, as a crime that can be tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The use of the term is not new in meetings of world representatives. Its first appearance took place in the 1970s, when the USA was accused at the United Nations Conference on the Environment, in Stockholm, of using Agent Orange, a defoliant chemical that destroyed Vietnam’s forests during the war and left vast sterile areas.

From this point onwards, debates on the subject gained strength and led the signatory states of the Rome Statute, which would later create the ICC or Hague Court, to consider the possibility of “violent actions” against the environment on a large scale being a crime. punishable.

However, the proposal was not included in the official 1998 text, which to date only covers four types of violations that can lead to convictions: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression.

In 2017, 19 years after the creation of the ICC, the body managed to “open a path” to include ecocide as a crime against humanity.

The court stated at the time that it would begin to interpret certain actions that affect populations, such as land grabbing, deforestation and unrestrained mining, as violations that destroy the basic conditions of humanity’s existence and could lead to genocide.

In these cases, those interested in reporting environmental attacks would have to present evidence that would fit the situation into one of the crimes already classified by the International Criminal Court and the affected people would have the possibility of filing an international appeal with the court to force the perpetrators of the crime to pay moral or economic damages.

Two years later, in 2019, a new attempt emerged among environmentalists, scientists and academics to transform expression into an international crime. However, once again, the plan did not get off the ground and the topic remained restricted to the national legislation of each country.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, with the growing movement of environmental activism, a group of 12 lawyers specializing in international law, driven by civil society, presented a definition in November 2020 for the Rome Statute.

“For the purposes of this Statute, ecocide will be understood as any illicit or arbitrary act perpetrated with awareness that there is a high probability that it will cause serious, extensive or lasting damage to the environment”, says the document.

The proposal was presented to Member States and had the support of signatory countries, such as France, Belgium and Spain, according to the president of the Stop Ecocide Foundation, Jojo Mehta. Furthermore, the project also had the support of Pope Francis, which shows an interest on the part of “high-ranking” authorities in this process of equating human destruction with environmental devastation.

Critics of the measure claim that the definition is generic and broad, subject to ideological interpretations and questioning. An article on the National Review magazine portal, by Wesley Smith, senior fellow at the Center for Human Exceptionalism at the Discovery Institute, states that “environmentalists who detest corporate activities would not be interested in knowing whether or not there was intentionality in a given action” to report the case and make it potentially criminal.

To be included in the ICC, two-thirds of member countries must approve the decision, which involves signatories agreeing to the punishments if one of them commits an environmental violation. After years of failed attempts, the classification of the crime does not seem to be close to happening.

An article by Smith also published by National Review presented some negative questions about the concept.

According to the text, “ecocide” has the potential to become a tool for criminal prosecution among member countries, including Brazil, which has most of the Amazon territory in its possession and could become a target.

The article also states that, despite countries governed by the left having serious environmental problems, such as oil spills in the oceans, such as Venezuela, the defense of the agenda is driven by ideology contrary to the free market, therefore, the condemnations in ICC would become political acts in defense of socialists.

“One of the problems with ‘rights of nature’ is that they would allow anyone to sue to stop any significant land use or resource extraction for violating ‘nature’s’ supposed ‘right’ to ‘exist’, persist, maintain and regenerate its life cycles, structure, functions and its evolving processes'”, stated the author.

“Think of the ‘rights of nature’ as a ‘shield’ against large-scale corporations,” he said.