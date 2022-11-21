The office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said that the first case of ecocide was opened in the country

In Ukraine, for the first time, a criminal case on ecocide was initiated. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

It is noted that the corresponding charge was brought against two employees of one of the Ukrainian enterprises. “According to the investigation, from October 2017 to January 2021, the head and foreman of the heat and water supply department of the enterprise engaged in the manufacture of cardboard and paper products discharged insufficiently treated wastewater into the river, which is a tributary of the Sluch River,” the department specified.

The office of the Prosecutor General said that due to the actions of the shop workers on a four-kilometer section of the river, water was contaminated with chemicals, and the river flora and fauna disappeared forever.

Earlier it was reported that a high concentration of harmful particles in the air was recorded in Kyiv, the permissible norm of which was exceeded by almost eight times. Prior to this, the UN announced the negative consequences of hostilities for the ecology of Ukraine, in particular, severe air and water pollution, as well as forest fires.