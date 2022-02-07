Ecobonus, too easy to draw on the state 30 billion. Fictitious businesses

The Superbonus of 110% for construction has brought out a chasm in state accounts. Scams quantified in billions of euros due to ghost businesses or figurehead who obtain the funds made available by the government to improve the energy efficiency of the houses but then they do not do those jobs and the money obtained converts them into cryptocurrencies or ship them on foreign accounts untraceable. In Italy, – reads the Corriere della Sera – for every aspiring entrepreneur, starting a new business is a long and complicated path. Those who want to do business quickly are worthwhile these days throw yourself into construction: just register the VAT number and the correct activity code (Nace 41) to the Chamber of Commerce and at the same time send it to the Revenue Agency, and an hour later you can build walls, demolish them or assemble the very popular “thermal coats»On the facades of houses or apartment buildings. In the second half of 2021 they were born 64 new construction companies per day, for a total of 11,600 at the end of December.

A boom – continues the Corriere – with a specific purpose: draw on the 30 billion euros bonus that it State distributes until June 2023 to whom improves energy efficiency of residential buildings. The most worrying front – continues the Corriere – is that of security. Since last June the Labor Inspectorate has doubled the number of inspections. It is a war bulletin: in the last semester of 2021, out of 100 sites visited, 91 were not in compliance with safety regulations. In the first half there were 60, and this shows that the race for the bonus is accelerating irregularities. Of the 13,000 infringements registered in 2021, 50% concern the inadequacy of the measures protection in the event of a fall from a height: lack of double parapet, non-compliant assembly of pipes or scaffolding, worn materials, lack of stone guards or danger signs. Over the past four months, the accidents on construction sites is increased by 30%.

