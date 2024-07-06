The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has taken stock of the situation Eco bonus in Italy. With data in hand, the first number that catches the eye is that after one month from the introduction of the new state incentives, 61% of the allocated resources have been used, just under two thirds. An additional element: 80% of the reservations included a scrappingin fact four out of five bookings. This is as far as percentages go, but in numerical terms?

Ecobonus 2024: the first numbers

As of July 2nd, Mimit reports, they are 118.015 total reservations admitted to the tax benefit, for a total value of almost 421 million euros. Most of the requests, we are talking about over 84% of the total, were made in the first 30 days by natural persons, while the remaining share is attributable to legal persons. We were talking previously about scrapping: approximately 44% of the latter concerned cars from Euro 0 to Euro 3. Another interesting fact: 26.7% of the reservations came from subjects with ISEE less than 30,000 euros.

Electric cars, what a passion

Great success for the electric carsyou will all remember the note from Mimit in which it was communicated that in just 9 hours the over 200 million euros of funds earmarked for this type of vehicle had been used up. Well, 39% of the requests included a simultaneous scrapping which in half of the cases concerned cars up to Euro 3. Furthermore, 61.7% of the reservations were made by natural persons and of these just over a quarter were for subjects with low ISEE, for a bonus value equal to 35.6% of the total booked. As regards the remaining 38.3% of the reservations for electric vehicles made by legal persons, Mimit reports that 90% of these involved car rental companies.

Retrofit Bonus

Special mention for the so-called retrofit bonuswhich includes the installation of LPG and methane fuel systems and which has a total budget of 10 million euros. Well, still on July 3, so after only 2 days from the opening of the dedicated platform, 1,719 active reservations were recorded for a total of 690,400 eurosof which 1,712 for LPG systems for a total of 684,800 euros and 7 for methane systems for a total of 5,600 euros.