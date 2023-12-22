As anticipated yesterday, the new incentive mechanism for replacing your old car with a new one should come into force in January next year or at the latest in February. Adolfo also confirmed this in recent hours Ursuswho is the Minister of Business and Made in Italy of the current government, and who was called into question on Sky TG24. “From the next few weeks the new incentive plan for the scrapping of the most polluting carsi.e. zero euro, euro, 1.2 and 3″has explained.

Triple target

The plan developed by the majority has three objectives according to Urso himself: first of all, obviously, scrapping the most obsolete and most polluting cars, given that “who will replace Euro 0, 1 and 2 cars with a new eco-friendly car will be financially incentivized“; promote the concept of social sustainability, since “these new resources will go to less wealthy classes, who are the owners of the oldest and highly polluting cars”; finally, valorise Made in Italy, with the hope for the government that “the incentives are working especially for cars produced in Italy“.

Trust in Made in Italy

To ensure that these three targets can be achieved, the executive is preparing to implement 1 billion euros in resources. “In past years the incentives have gone for over 80% for cars produced abroad, imported and registered in Italy. This must never happen again – added Urso – We hope that with this plan the less well-off classes will be able to replace their highly polluting cars and purchase Italian cars, reversing a trend which until now has led to a decline in car production in Italy.”

Fuel prices

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy then concluded his speech by addressing the topic of fuel prices, always very topical in Italy. “Petrol and diesel are at their lowest at 1.7 euros per litre – his words reported by Ansa – Also thanks to the transparency decree of January, we now have the lowest industrial price in Europe. I don't expect major upheavals in the coming months. Of course we have to see what happens in the Middle East, but the situation is under control for the moment“.