Ecobici, the public bicycle system of the City Government, it will no longer be totally free from next Saturday. From that day on, foreign tourists will have to pay to use the vehicles, while neighbors will have to pay only on weekends. In addition, they will inaugurate 30 stations of the 200 that were closed due to the pandemic. They will begin to install them on Monday and twelve will be in the southern neighborhoods.

The initiative to charge for use was approved in the Buenos Aires Legislature in November of last year. Due to the pandemic and the coronavirus quarantine, the public bicycle system was closed. When it was reactivated, it focused on the use of workers who could not get on public transport. And proximity to hospitals was prioritized.

So, from the original 400 stations it was lowered to 200. And he put a time limit on the use of half an hour. For those who exceed, a fee is charged that starts at $ 10 if they spend up to ten minutes; and it increases by $ 5 every five minutes. Thus, who arrives at the time of use must pay $ 100 penalty.

.According to surveys made by the Buenos Aires Government, the weekend grows in a notorious way the recreational use of bicycles. It shows, they say, that the stations with the highest demand are those that are next to green spaces.

Corrientes and Córdoba avenues added bike lanes last year. They could be extended to other avenues. Photo Mario Quinteros

Therefore, it is stipulated that those neighbors who want to use them longer than the 30 minutes allowed, or from Monday to Monday, can obtain a compost to do so. Like the tourists.

The passes

The service will be no cost for residents. 4 free trips per day of up to 30 minutes from Monday to Friday will be allowed (with penalty for excess use). Compost intensive (only for residents) will have a monthly cost of $ 700 and will include 6 trips per day of up to 60 minutes from Monday to Sunday. A annual pass at $ 6,000, which includes the chance to make 6 trips per day of up to 60 minutes a day from Monday to Sunday.

The pass recreational (residents only) is for weekends and allows a one-time trip of up to 30 minutes Saturday or Sunday: it will cost $ 70. Another option for the weekend costs $ 300 and offers 4 trips per day of up to 60 minutes Saturday and Sunday. For holidays they will cost $ 150 up to 4 trips of up to 60 minutes.

Finally, there will be the packages for tourists. The day pass will cost $ 900 and will be good for 6 trips per day of up to 60 minutes every day. And there will be a $ 3,500 monthly pass that includes 6 rides per day of up to 60 minutes every day.

The passes will be available from Saturday the 13th and can be purchased by electronic payment from the Ecobici application. Those who already have it must update it. There is also a face-to-face purchase option for which you have to make an appointment through the web and attend the Ecobici offices in Tembici (Balboa 220, Chacarita).

The Executive bill that was approved by the Legislature last year includes the creation of the Sustainable Mobility Development Fund. Thus, what is collected from the use of public bicycles will be used to extend the network of bicycle lanes and stations, creating a series of parking (you will also have to pay) so that cyclists who use their own bicycle have a place to leave it, and to promote the financed purchase of vehicles. In this sense, from February 15, a promotion from Banco Ciudad started to pay for bicycles in 36 installments without interest.

The 30 stations that will reopen in the next few days will be located in the area of ​​those that closed last year. As explained by the sources of the Buenos Aires Government, The proximity with educational and health institutions will be prioritized. On Wednesday February 17, the day of the return to classes in the City, the demand for Ecobici grew by 21% and it was the means of mobility that increased the most, above buses, subways and trains.

Currently, there are 270 kilometers of bicycle lanes, a figure that was reached with the creation of the Exclusive lanes on Corrientes and Córdoba avenues, which are the first to be built on avenues Last year there was also talk of building more kilometers on San Juan and Independencia avenues. Although it is not ruled out, the project has no completion date.

The Corrientes and Córdoba bike paths are the first in avenues. Photo: Lucia Merle

When the concession to the Brazilian company Tembici was announced (in February 2019 a cost of 60 million pesos per year was agreed for the 10 duration of the contract), 400 stops and 4,000 bicycles were reached. But then they started removing stations. First there were about 20, which according to official information were underutilized and suffered from situations of vandalism.

Towards the middle of 2019 it began to be noticed lack of rolling and at peak times it became difficult to get a bicycle. From the City they denounced that there was theft and vandalism in stations. Satellite trackers began to be installed on the vehicles.

When in quarantine the stations were reduced to 200 and the time of use was limited, the availability also stabilized.

Now, the idea in the Executive is bring the stations back to 400. And the bill that was voted on in November stipulates the chance that private parties can finance the installation of stops. For example, at the door of your office building. Or that they collaborate with its maintenance.

The new stations

According to information from the Government, the installation of the 30 stations will begin on Monday and they expect to complete it in seven days.

PLAZA ARENALES (New York and Chivilcoy) – Villa Devoto

HOSPITAL ALVAREZ (Bolivia 683) – Flowers

HOSPITAL TORNÚ (Avalos 1052) – Chas Park

PLAZA CASTELLI (Echeverría 3249) – Belgrano.

HOSPITAL ALVEAR (Warnes 2626) – La Paternal.

HUSARS (Húsares 2201) – Belgrano.

TAMBORINI (Tamborini 3821) – Coghlan.

OATH (Oath 5209) – Villa Urquiza

OF THE INCAS (Donated 1378) – Villa Ortúzar.

VILLA DEL PARQUE (Gutiérrez and Lozano). Villa of the Park.

AGRONOMY (San Martín 4351).

UDAONDO (Av. Udaondo 1185) – Nuñez.

UTN II (Saraza and Mozart) – Villa Lugano.

JOSE MARTI (Av. Eva Perón 332) – Flores.

AVELLANEDA PARK (Lacarra and Directory) – Parque Avellaneda.

33 EASTERN (Constitución & Treinta y Tres Orientales) – Boedo.

HOUSES (Las Casas 3587) – Boedo.

BEIRÓ (Av. Beiró 3572) – Villa Devoto.

BIARRITZ (Biarritz 2403) – Villa del Parque.

CAMPAIGN (Bell 1523) – Villa Santa Rita.

PLAZA ARISTÓBULO DEL VALLE (Campana and Marcos Sastre) – Villa del Parque.

BUENOS AIRES (Lafayette 678) – Barracks.

MARTÍ AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS (José Martí 404) – Flowers.

PLAZA DON SEGUNDO SOMBRA (Santander 2347).

EVA PERON (Primera Junta and Laguna) – Avellaneda Park.

COGHLAN (Estomba 2647) – Coghlan.

I LOOK (Miró 1684) – Chacabuco Park.

BEAUCHEF (Beauchef 1995) – Chacabuco Park.

AV. THE SILVER (Arbeletche 804) – New Pompeii.

AGRONOMY II (Av. De Los Incas and Av. De Los Constituyentes) – Agronomía.

