The environmental activists of Last generation they returned to block the streets of Romeaggravating the situation traffic in the capital. The news of May 17, 2023 tells us about the last block on the Tangenziale Est, between viale Somalia and viale Libia. This time some of them have dropped since valley bridgewhile others blocked the roadway, unleashing the wrath of angry motorists.

Traffic in Rome on the Tangenziale Est

The blatant protest of the Last Generation environmentalists on Wednesday May 17, 2023at about 8:30 in the morningparalyzed the Eastern Ring Road of Romecausing crazy traffic on the road towards San Giovanni.

Last Generation activists have blocked Rome’s East Ring Road

Anti-motorist activists in Rome used rock climber ropes to hang from via della Valli overpassbetween viale Somalia and viale Libia.

Later, the Police and, around 10.00, the Fire fighters to take away the people who were hanging from the bridge.

Environmentalists block the Tangenziale Est VIDEO

The activists, 14 in all, have been denounced since Bishop’s Commissariat for unauthorized demonstration, breach of transport safety and road blockade.

Last generation environmental protest

This is just the latest demonstration act by the activists of Last generation. A few days ago they had blocked the Rome-Fiumicinowhile a few weeks ago they had staged a naked protest in Via del Tritone, also in Rome. From December 2021 to today, on the basis of the investigations by the Anti-Crime Division, 84 compulsory release forms charged to the activists, who however do not stop their actions.

The environmental protest especially affects helpless motorists who have to go to work, or move for health reasons, but also for simple pleasure. Their actions are strikingas well as a lot annoying for the entire community.

Environmentalists descend from the Ponte delle Valli bridge to block the Tangenziale Est

In addition to the roadblocks, they also hit the monuments, smearing the facade of the seat of the Senate in Romethat of the Palazzo Vecchio in Florenceas well as several other monuments to Rome And Milanincluding the equestrian monument to Vittorio Emanuele II in Piazza Duomo in Milanusing fire extinguishers. This action has cost the community dearly because to remove the paint requires a restoration that could cost up to 200 thousand euros.

Latest generation soils the Trevi Fountain

Another “Last Generation” blitz on the The Trevi Fountain where a dozen activists have paid a black liquid, i.e. vegetable charcoal by displaying a banner with the words “we do not pay for fossils” and shouting “our country is dying”. The police intervened and pulled them out of the tub amidst the insults of passers-by and tourists. 200,000 liters of water will be thrown away.

The latest generation eco-vandals in Rome on the defiled Trevi fountain

Provisions against eco-vandals

The government is moving to punish eco-vandals. A bill from Forza Italia has arrived in the Council of Ministers which provides for the arrest in the act of committing impurities, and penalties for those who violate the bases and display cases; then Fratelli d’Italia announced a bill imposing a ban on approaching a distance of less than 10 meters from buildings subject to protection “for those who have reported one or more complaints, or have been convicted – even with a non-definitive sentence – for vandalism or willful damage to protected cultural assets“.

You may also be interested in this content

Chronicle news

Curious news

Traffic accident news

Reports of ship and ferry fires

Electric car accidents

Car fire news

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The article Eco-vandals in Rome, blitz on the ring road and the Trevi Fountain comes from newsauto.it.

#Ecovandals #Rome #blitz #ring #road #Trevi #Fountain