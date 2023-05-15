ESerious topics in TV films are not uncommon, like the limp lettuce on the burger. You need the culinary lightweight as a vehicle to bring greenery to the people. Fiction and entertainment are suspected of being irrelevant, even when it comes to environmental crime. One might think that where journalistic accuracy is required, fiction is over- and at the same time under-challenged.

This is where the documentary shines like Jens Schanze’s “La Buena Vida – The Good Life”, which tells of coal mining in the “El Cerrejón” open-pit mine in Colombia on the illegally farmed territory of an indigenous people in large cinema images. Or the Arte documentary “The Mafia’s Poison”, which deals with the illegal disposal of toxic waste. You can search the program with a magnifying glass for eco-thrillers that succeed in balancing knowledge transfer, dramaturgy and touching characters in an interesting way.

“Blutholz”, a film about illegal forest clearing in the Transylvanian-Romanian Carpathians, manages the balance surprisingly well. Désirée Nosbusch as a Transylvanian woman from Saxony, who acts as a public prosecutor in Brasov against the omnipresent corruption in Romania and is a candidate for the position of “transparent” mayor, and Król, who plays a drunken private investigator at the low point of his career who is commissioned by a German wood processing company to search for a missing manager in the Carpathians give their characters depth. They are not, as is often the case in eco-thrillers, cardboard comrades to illustrate the problem.

The film begins with scenes that seem familiar from dozens of thrillers with a touch of mystery. Bears are pursuing a man through dense, foggy forests, dog handlers seem to let loose to tear apart a naked, fleeing man, the manager of the Sasse timber company. But these first scenes are like a feint in Hannes Hubach’s composition, a thought-productive wrong track or question mark for viewers.







A broken man returns

The Sasse group sends wealthy but helpless lawyers to Brasov, including the young Katja Schöne (Alina Levshin). She is accompanied by Hans Schüssler (Król), one of the locals who, forty years ago, smuggled western goods with a school friend in communist-ruled Romania, was betrayed to the Securitate secret service, tortured and ransomed by the Kohl government, and found a professional home with the Bundeswehr and worked as a spotter.

He is a broken man who is now going back to his home village for the first time and is answering the questions of the father (Peter Franke) of his friend who has since disappeared. The third in the friendship group was Silvia Dancu (Nosbusch). She stayed, made a career in the judiciary after the fall of the communists and now scores with “German values” in regional politics. Schuessler’s childhood heartthrob.



Ambitious: Désirée Nosbusch plays a prosecutor who wants to become mayor in Transylvania.

:



Image: ZDF and Hannes Hubach



In addition to coming to terms with the injustice, there is also the current topic. This is where it gets complex and confusing to some extent. The photographs of the Carpathian forests, the – still – largest contiguous primeval forest area in Europe offer visual structuring. It’s not an idyll. A brand new road built with EU funds cuts through the remoteness, drone footage shows dense forest ending abruptly and giving way to bare hilltops.







The disappeared wanted to save the forest

The missing manager was an expert in sustainability, ran a foundation with his wife (Anja Schneider) to save the forests and set up a national park. Schuessler discovers a Roma village in which people died in a landslide, finds hostility, false reports and, in the road construction contractor Rednic (Geo Dobre), a dubious figure who reminds him that the old rope teams usually also form the new rope teams.

Although the scandals are now piling up, they stick with “Bloodwood”. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that hardly anyone seems to think about where all the wood that is offered as cheap furniture in this country comes from. In addition to the game by Król and Nosbusch, it is also due to the screenplay by Alexander Buresch, with the collaboration of Sven Taddicken and based on an idea by producer Martin Lehwald. And it’s due to the well-considered direction of Torsten C. Fischer, who also worked on the book.

One could have done without one or the other violent villain with guns in front of a gorge backdrop. But the suspense lasts until the end, and we also learn something about the actual illegal deforestation in the middle of Europe.

bloodwood airs on Monday, May 15, at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF.