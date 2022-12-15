Over the last few years, despite the difficulties of the Covid-19 emergency, Formula 1 has been able to evolve in various fields, sports and more. Among these, considerable progress was also recorded in the new challenge launched in 2019, which focuses mainly on the issue of sustainability. As already announced, F1 is engaging in thezero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030with the use of environmentally sustainable fuels starting from the season 2026. To that, the Circus it is also adopting a system that allows for greater inclusion of young talents, thus eliminating any type of barrier. In this regard, the recent establishment of the F1 Academy should be underlined, a series designed to encourage the entry of women, even more after the failure of the W Series. In addition, the activity of the F1 engineering school created by Chase Carey continues successfully, which welcomes the best talents in the technical field mainly from countries such as the United Kingdom and Italy.

Furthermore, on the issue of sustainability, the top international sports car series has also used projects which, in collaboration with the host countries of the GPs, allow better resource management and waste management, as well as creating solutions that reduce carbon emissions as much as possible. To these, we must not forget other initiatives designed to avoid food waste during the race weekends, as well as supporting local charities. In this sense, the cooperation between F1, Silverstone And Sky for the promotion of more sustainable actions in cooperation with the spectators, as well as the inauguration of F1 in Schools to You love me.

Other organizers have instead aimed to eliminate as much as possible plastic with the use of water stations in place of disposable bottles, as well as the use of electric shuttle buses to reach the racetracks, thus avoiding the use of cars or other unsustainable means. In the latter case, Zandvoort and Montreal they particularly stood out, as well as Sakhir and especially Abu Dhabi for the use of alternative energy sources, such as the installation of solar panels and recharging points for electric vehicles, as well as the realization of works for the recycling and reuse of materials.