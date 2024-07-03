Travelling is not just about having a carefree time: being aware of how much we need to take care of the environment is fortunately becoming increasingly important, as more and more people, whether private individuals or companies, are trying to be able to contribute to reducing the impact on the planet. One aspect to take into consideration when trying to help is also related to travel, given that it too can become eco-sustainableand consequently not just be fun, but also conscious choices.

An eco-friendly trip: what to think about

First of all, you need to know that the means of transport you choose of using can have a huge impact on carbon emissions during travel. Ideally, choose sustainable options, such as walking or cycling for short distances, choosing car sharing or car pooling services to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, and opting for means of transport such as the train rather than the car.

At the same time, another fundamental aspect regarding a holiday is the accommodation and there are solutions that make a difference in terms of sustainability. There are in fact green hotels that use renewable energy and have water saving and recycling policies. Another excellent choice could be a farm, given that in addition to support the local economy it will be possible to consume food produced at zero kilometers.

When you are traveling the perfect time to try to reduce waste to a minimum and waste and for this very reason you can choose reusable water bottles and containers. Several areas also have refill points for drinking water and as a result it will also be a saving. There are other products that can be brought with you without packaging, such as those for personal care such as natural soap or solid shampoo. Furthermore, it can be a good idea every time you go on a trip to find out about the recycling practices of your destination and follow the local rules.

Finally, since when you travel you still want to have fun and visit new places, you can choose activities that have the lowest possible environmental impact, such as for example hiking or trekkingor of the cultural and educational tours. The latter are also usually designed to support local environmental protection initiatives.

And do you have any other ideas on how to plan an eco-friendly trip?