Several people begin to manifest anxious states about the sustainable future of our planet. Experts have already produced the new state of mind: eco-anxiety, or being so worried about the fate of our planet that just seeing a plastic cup set on the table activates a domino effect of questions and why that will aggravate the problem. .

The American Psychiatric Association defines it as “chronic fear of environmental fate“. It can lead to anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. A study published in Nature involved 10,000 young people from ten different countries, proposing a questionnaire on the ecological problem that by now cannot be ignored and

most of the respondents are “very worried” or “extremely worried” about climate change.

Eco-anxiety for the environment: only affects the new generations?

Anna Lynn Heine, Environmental studies specialist who collaborates with Eckerd College in St. Petersburg said that almost all the students in his class suffer from eco-anxiety about the environment.

Huxster’s course examines the psychology of climate denial and how different sectors such as the media, government, societies discuss climate change. Students learn how to conduct an organizational campaign to tackle climate policy and how to talk about it with climate deniers and apathetic people.

Heine, who grew up primarily in Miami and Key West, said she was very concerned about the growing threat of natural disasters due to climate change and the suffering that will occur along class and racial lines.

She is very concerned about her hometown, Miami, as scientists have already predicted that rising sea levels will displace nearly a third of the current population by the end of the century. A prediction that would make even the stones sick with eco-anxiety: It will be a painful ending ”, Heine declared,“ and it will happen in an unfair way ”. See also 80 women disappear in Mexico during search for Debanhi

Kaley Sinclair, an Orlando psychotherapist has already begun identifying patients with eco-anxiety about the planet. Sinclair is a licensed mental health consultant and trauma specialist, she said her teenage and young adult patients discuss a sense of doom to the environment. Those who have young children, or think they have children, struggle with the guilt of having to force the next generation to inherit a warmer, less habitable world.

Many patients, the expert said, have survived childhood trauma, struggling with a pervasive feeling of not being safe. Sinclair didn’t learn how to treat climate eco-anxiety or pain in graduate school, but she realized that the number of patients who need professional help will only increase. In February, she joined the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, a professional group that offers resources on the issue and training.

The Climate Psychiatry Alliance has developed the Climate-Aware Therapist Directory, a resource to help people find therapists who are committed to recognizing that the climate crisis is a threat to physical and mental health. There are about 100 therapists in the directory, but Sinclair is one of only two in Florida.

About a third of its customers shared anxiety or grief about the environment. His response is tailored to each patient who is encouraged to stay grounded in the present and think of constructive ways to improve his feelings: “Okay, what are you in control of?” Sinclair tells him. “What can you do to try to make an impact while validating that many things are out of your control?” See also Seriously injured is a motorcyclist after being run over by a truck in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Huxster tells his students that the best thing an individual can do is talk about the climate crisis. About 70 percent of the US population knows that climate change is real, but only 30 percent talk about it. He hopes to direct attention to effective climate action: the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and the electrification of transport.

“Your carbon footprint is very small,” said Huxster. “The most important thing about your actions is how they affect the actions of the people around you.” A desire to save the ocean led one of Huxster’s Eckerd students, Anya Cervantes, from the Massachusetts suburbs to Florida to study the environment. Fear of the oceans fuels her eco-anxiety. The 22-year-old is a licensed diver and has found peace underwater, amidst swaying corals, a vibrant ecosystem that sustains a quarter of all marine life. “It’s a spiritual experience for me,” she said.

His dream is to see Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, which is already 60% bleached due to heat stress. She hopes to arrive in time to see what’s left, but she also feels guilty for wanting to go there (the United Nations predicts that carbon dioxide emissions from planes will triple by 2050).

Huxster’s lesson helped Cervantes think about how to combine his passion for environmental justice and his second major, the visual arts, into a career that could help address the problems facing the world.

Although the 22-year-old can’t imagine not dedicating herself to alleviating the climate crisis, she is also frustrated by the pressure exerted on her generation to resolve it: “The younger generation is almost put on a pedestal to save the planet,” she said. “It’s like we haven’t created this problem.” See also Firefighters put out fire of more than 3 thousand bales of chickpeas in Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa

For Huxster, climate change research, confronting the dire data on an almost daily basis, creates a source of anxiety. He has a 2 and a half year old son and is concerned about what the future will be like for him and for the people he will meet. But her work also makes her feel good. This semester, you mentioned that three students have decided to pursue careers in translating climate science to a different audience. Each year, more students enroll in its 25-person course than there is room for.