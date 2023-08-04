“Resignation, sense of vulnerability and helplessness, fear, fatalism”. These are the symptoms of what “in the era of global boiling”, as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called it, “is now defined eco-anxiety. Feelings that are penetrating ever more deeply into our social fabric and that rob us of our desire for the future”. “a repercussion that we will see above all on births”. Psychiatrist Claudio Mencacci, emeritus director of Neuroscience at Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan and co-president of Sinpf (Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology), thus describes to Adnkronos Salute “the most serious effect” that climate change anguish could cause in the long term: “A further collapse in births, an even more dramatic fallout emergency than the one we are experiencing”.

In the aftermath of the warning issued by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who together with five other Mediterranean heads of state warned “there is no more time to lose”, Mencacci underlines how “the appeals of science are finally beginning to be heard. Because in this condition to which we are all exposed – he explains – we must have an ever stronger awareness that the physical and mental health of future generations depend on our actions today. This must be the central point: it must be understood that our ability to be or less of the ‘good ancestors’ depends on today’s choices”.

“Climate change and air pollution – the psychiatrist remarks – are two elements that are intertwined, they represent a real threat to public health and see pregnant women, children and especially those couples who decide not to have children because they they are afraid of the future. This is the theme and by now it calls all of us into question in an express way. Whether or not we are good ancestors – Mencacci insists – depends on us, on each of us, now”.

“Milan, a wounded city, is now afraid, discomfort will grow” – “The trees flew away like straws, as in the fable of the wolf that blows on the house of the three little pigs and destroys it”. And then the cars under the hail, and “the houses exposed” to the fury of what “is no longer a summer storm, but can become a hurricane. Milan was afraid, I was afraid”, confesses Mencacci while the “wounded city ” closes its parks, counting the hours that separate it from the “cyclone” announced by meteorologists today. A state of constant alert, reasons the expert, probably destined in the future to increase situations of psychological discomfort.

“We have experienced the total downsizing of the ability to control, of the idea that we can protect ourselves”, analyzes Mencacci. “We felt exposed and vulnerable” despite the tame nature of a metropolis, at the mercy of events in “an environment that is no longer experienced as a place of safety, but becomes a place that can change from one moment to the next and hurt us. People have felt the danger of this out-of-control power.”

And if “the acute effects on the psyche are panic, the very strong sense of fragility, the repercussions of a prolonged state of alert – lists the specialist – we will see many of the consequences over time. Because when people are so frightened they tend to withdraw, to go out less and less, because now even the trees are scary. And behind the doors”, as the Covid pandemic has also taught us, “the discomfort is growing”.