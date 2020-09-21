Airbus relies fully on hydrogen in the development of a climate-friendly aircraft. The manufacturer has now presented three concepts of how the zero-emissions aircraft could look. Including a propeller plane and a flying wing aircraft.

The aircraft manufacturer Airbus wants to offer its first aircraft without harmful CO2 emissions by 2035 – and is relying on hydrogen. Airbus will present its strategy on Zero Emissions Day on September 21.

A.irbus is submitting three ideas for an eco-aircraft that should not emit any greenhouse gas CO2 in the future. Europe’s leading aircraft manufacturer says it aims to be the world’s first manufacturer to bring a larger passenger aircraft to the market for emission-free flying in 2035.

As Airbus technology director Grazia Vittadini said when presenting the strategy, the advances in battery technology are not enough to enable eco-flying over longer distances. Therefore, only the use of hydrogen as an energy source and alternative to kerosene comes into question.

In order to carry the fuel gas in sufficient quantities in the aircraft, it should be stored in two of the three proposed model concepts in pressure-tight tanks at the end of the aircraft fuselage. In liquid form, cooled to minus 252 degrees. The Airbus managers emphasized that the technology is safe. The development and construction of the hydrogen model would cost billions.

The three concepts now presented cover a wide range – from the regional aircraft, which looks little different from known models, to a futuristic flying wing aircraft in which the passengers sit in the middle of a huge wing and the ice-cold hydrogen can be stored on the side.

The three variants were chosen to investigate different technologies and aerodynamic configurations. It is still open who will win the race. Airbus boss Guillaume Faury speaks of a “historic moment for all commercial aviation”.

He is firmly convinced that the use of hydrogen – as a component of synthetic fuels as well as the main energy source for commercial aircraft – has the potential to significantly reduce the climate impact of air traffic.

It looks almost like a normal passenger plane: The 3700 kilometer range should be covered with hydrogen Source: Airbus

Specifically, Airbus presented the concept of a rather ordinary-looking aircraft for 120 to 200 passengers with a range of over 3,700 kilometers, powered by largely common turbofan engines. However, the fuselage of the aircraft is longer and the hydrogen is stored in the rear part and no more kerosene in the wings.

As a second suggestion, a short-haul aircraft for around 100 passengers with propeller instead of jet propulsion, i.e. turboprop instead of turbojet. Hydrogen will also serve as fuel, again stored in the rear part of the aircraft. The information on the engine was a bit vague. An integrated electric motor in the engines, which gets its power from a hydrogen fuel cell, is also conceivable, it said.

For the short haul: This propeller plane should hold up to 100 passengers Source: Airbus

The third proposal is the revolutionary concept of a flying wing aircraft, also known as a blended wing body model, in which the fuselage and wings merge. Intended for up to 200 passengers and a range of around 3700 kilometers. Powered by six engines.

Here, too, Airbus left it open as to whether the engines have an electric interior or whether they are customized fan engines, in which hydrogen is then injected instead of kerosene. Both Airbus and Boeing have been researching the idea of ​​a flying wing aircraft for years and have also built mini models.

This flying wing hydrogen aircraft is just one of the three eco-machines from the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus Source: Airbus

Airbus acknowledged that switching from kerosene to hydrogen is not an easy task. What is required is “decisive action by all those involved in the entire aviation sector. Working shoulder to shoulder with governments and industrial partners, we can master this challenge and expand the use of renewable energies and hydrogen for a sustainable future in aviation, ”said the Airbus boss.

However, kerosene is still considerably cheaper and, above all, easier to use in logistics. The French government had linked aid to the aviation industry to the development of zero-emission aircraft.