On Saturday, September 5, in Nice Britain, which was the primary to acknowledge the outcomes of the presidential elections in Belarus, environmental activists of the Extinction Rise up motion blocked the discharge of a number of main British newspapers.

They drove over vans and blocked the street to the printers in Broxbourne, north of London. They usually additionally put up limitations on the roads that intrude with the passage of automobiles, studies the Telegram-channel “To begin with, Nicely, nearly.”

These printing homes print such main British publications because the Related Press, Every day Telegraph, Every day Mail and Monetary Instances, in addition to The Solar and The Instances.

Ecoactivists have accused the publications of not reporting on local weather change for private acquire and for the sake of the political agenda.

British police arrested about 70 protesters.

Allow us to remind you {that a} ladies’s march is going down in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Residents of the republic proceed the protests which have begun in opposition to the Lukashenka regime.

