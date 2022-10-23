Two activists from the environmental protest group Letzte Generation poured mashed potatoes over a painting by French artist Claude Monet from the Haystacks series at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam. The newspaper reported Bild on Sunday, October 23rd.

“It remains to be seen if and how much damage has been done to the painting,” said museum spokeswoman Caroline Strantz.

The action was attended by four people, two of whom poured liquid on the painting and glued their hands to the wall.

As noted Tagesspiegel, the picture was glazed. In addition, the room in which the painting was located was closed to visitors.

“People are starving, freezing and dying. We are in a climate catastrophe. And all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes in the picture,” the activist shouted.

The police said that two people were detained, they are suspected of illegally entering the building and causing damage to property. The incident happened around 3:00 pm (4:00 pm Moscow time).

The group on its Twitter page confirmed that it was mashed potatoes and demanded more effective measures from German politicians to combat climate change.

“This is cultural barbarism, not a political expression of opinion,” Potsdam Mayor Mike Schubert commented on the incident.

The painting is valued at $111 million.

Earlier, on October 14, environmental activists poured soup on Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. They shouted slogans, offering to compare the cost of works of art with food and fuel, which, they say, are not available to many on the planet.

On July 22, environmental activists staged a protest at the Florentine Uffizi Gallery in the hall of the artist Sandro Botticelli. They glued themselves to his painting “Spring”, protected by glass. They also put up a banner “The Last Generation. No gas. No coal.”

Prior to this, on July 1, two Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of a landscape overlooking the Thames, which was painted in 1809 by British artist William Turner. By such actions, they tried to get a moratorium on new oil and gas projects from the British government.