Welt am Sonntag: Eco-activists want to “paralyze” all of Berlin for two weeks from April 19

Activists of the environmental movement Letzte Generation (“The Last Generation”) want to hold large-scale demonstrations in Berlin, “paralyzing” the city for two weeks. About it informs Welt am Sonntag edition.

“The activists are planning, among other things, to ‘paralyze’ Berlin with numerous blockade actions starting from April 19,” the publication says. It is specified that the protesters are going to stick themselves to the roads, obstructing the movement of vehicles, and arrange protest marches. Demonstrations will be held without warning, the newspaper writes.

According to the publication, 160 people a day are needed to implement the plan. Currently, according to information on the website of the “Last Generation”, the number of people wishing to join the actions has exceeded 650 people. The movement will provide visiting activists with housing for the period of the protest.

Earlier, environmental activists cut down a tree in front of the federal office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They explained that the purpose of the action was to make the destruction in the center of Berlin visible.