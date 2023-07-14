Spanish environmental activists glued themselves to the plane and blocked the work of the Ibiza airport

Futuro Vegetal activists from Spain glued themselves to a private jet on the island of Ibiza in protest. This is stated in the message of the organization in Twitter.

“Early this morning three members [организации] walked onto the runway of Ibiza airport, doused paint with fire extinguishers on a private jet and glued themselves to it, ”said a spokesman for Futuro Vegetal. As a result of the incident, the work of the Ibiza airport was blocked for several hours, and the protesters were detained.

With their action, the activists sought to draw attention to the problem of wealth – due to uncontrolled consumption, the luxury industry pollutes the planet. “The rich are a luxury that we cannot afford,” Futuro Vegetal says.

According to environmental activists, the authorities should now “act as if the temperature limit set by the Paris Agreement has already been exceeded.” They added that so far no party in Spain has taken drastic measures that could mitigate the climate crisis.

Earlier in July, activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion attacked golf courses in Spain in protest. They called for the abolition of this type of elite leisure due to the fact that more than 100,000 liters of water per day are required to keep the holes in good condition.