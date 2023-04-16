Environmental activists poured pink paint over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office in Ottawa, and one of the protesters undressed and chained herself to the entrance. The action took place on Saturday, April 15, the newspaper reports. CTWNews.

The protest was initiated by activists from the On2Ottawa group, who are in favor of refusing to use any kind of fossil fuels. Before the action, they stated that they demanded a meeting of Canadian citizens to make decisions on this issue now, “and not in 5-10 years, which the government of the country planned.”

In addition, the group opposes the car race due to take place in Ottawa in August. According to activists, in the coming days they intend to organize several rallies on Parliament Hill and carry out explanatory work.

The police arrived at the scene of the action. They broke the chain with which the activist chained herself to the wall of the office building and handcuffed her. The girl was taken to the police station.

Earlier, on April 13, in Berlin, environmental activists poured black paint on the facades of the offices of the Coca-Cola company and a branch of the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The action was organized by three environmental movements: Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebllion and Letzte Generation. The organizations reported this on social networks, posting photos from the scene.

According to the activists, the action was aimed at making visible addresses where “work is being carried out to destroy the foundations of human existence.”

Prior to this, on March 29, members of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion staged an action in Vienna, painting six of the city’s fountains green. The flow of water in some structures was stopped by the decision of the authorities. In addition to painting the fountains, the protesters left a graffiti message “Green gas is a dirty lie”, hinting at the unenvironmental use of gas fuel.