This 2023 has been characterized by great astronomical phenomenabut this year is still a long way off, and you’ll be happy to know that there are still some events in the universe that will be visible on Earth.

Among the astronomical events that can be seen in our world this 2023 is an eclipse of the sun, which, according to experts, will be the last of the current year. And, as if that were not enough, another one like it will not be seen again until 2031.

Eclipse of the Sun: this day you will be able to see the last great astronomical phenomenon of 2023

If you live in the central states and the coasts of Mexico, it will be clear to you that the Earth moves a lot, right? Well, our world is not the only one that has movement in the universe.

Stars, planets and asteroids of all sizes and colors are moving, and some of these produce wonderful phenomena in space, which, luckily, can be seen from Earth.

One of the phenomena that is expected to be visible on Earth this 2023 will be an eclipse of the Sun, which will take place in Octoberbeing the last of its kind to be presented this year, and it will not be until 2031 when another one will be registered again.

In this sense, according to forecasts, it is expected that the solar eclipse next October will be seen, in addition to several countries of the American continent, also in some cities in Mexico.

It is in this way that the annular solar eclipse is expected to pass through the western hemisphere from the United States and reach Brazilin North America, to then enter the Atlantic Ocean and end at sunset.

Specifically, the annular solar eclipse will take place on Next Saturday, October 14, 2023which can be seen in some places in the Mexican Republic, as well as in Central and South American countries.

The annular eclipse, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT), is one of the different types of solar eclipses that exist, which occurs when the Moon is aligned between the Sun and the Earth, although it is at its furthest point from the planet.