Sinaloa.- In 1991 was the last occasion that the inhabitants of Mexico had the opportunity to be direct witnesses of an astronomical phenomenon of such magnitudeToday we will talk about the city of Sinaloa, which according to NASA is one of the best places to see the eclipse Total Sun on April 08, 2024.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 can be appreciated one hundred percent only in three states of the Republic, one of them is Sinaloa. Next we will tell you which are the places you should visit if you want to live the experience at a VIP level.

Without further ado, according to the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space stated that Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is the best place in the state to see the astronomical phenomenona version that slightly contradicts what was said by Daniel HernandezPresident of the Mazatlan Astronomical Society.

The Outer Space expert said that from Estación Dimas, in San Ignacio, up to Escuinapa, are the ideal points to see the event in its entiretyin others it may be appreciated but with different conditions.

“In all that area you can see the Sun covered by the Moon one hundred percent and outside that strip the percentage will decrease.”

The 2024 solar eclipse will have a total duration of 2 hours and 41 minutes, although its maximum phase will last 4 minutes with 25 seconds. This astronomical phenomenon will begin at 10:55:22 p.m., central Mexico time, although the point of greatest splendor will be at 12:07:24 p.m. on April 9.

Where to see the eclipse in Mexico?

In addition to Mazatlán, Concordia, Agua Caliente de Gárate, Escuinapa and other areas in Sinaloa, the phenomenon can be fully appreciated in two other entities of the Mexican Republic.

In Mazatlán, we recommend you to see it from El Faro, a recreational park with a slope that will tire you out, but will reward you with one of the best views of your life.

Coahuila and Durango are the other states of the country, along with Sinaloa, where you can see the solar eclipse in its entirety. In the first, experts recommend Torreón and Monclova, in the second you can opt for high places to guarantee a better view.