There is something magical in the sky above us, especially when it is preparing to give us breathtaking spectacles such as a total solar eclipse. The next April 8get ready for an astronomical event that doesn't happen often: theeclipse total solar. This natural phenomenon happens when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring it for a brief, but unforgettable moment. But it's not just a question of shadows and lights; an eclipse solar brings with it historyscience and a pinch of mystery.

The path thateclipse will draw in the sky is a well-defined path that will touch three nations: it will begin in Mexicocrossing the regions from Sinaloa to Coahuila, then it will rise towards the United Statesranging from Texas to Maine, concluding his journey in Canada, from Ontario to Newfoundland. Imagine following this I walk celestial, a unique opportunity to travel following the shadow of the Moon.

This eclipse, nicknamed the “Great North American Solar Eclipse,” will take place between 3.42pm and 8.52pm of coordinated universal time. Even if Italy will not be directly under the totality band, there is no reason to worry! You will be able to follow the event in live streaming, thanks to various platforms, including that of the American space agency, the NASA.

What awaits you? Imagine twilight in broad daylight, a change in the colors around you to gray or sepia, and the possibility of seeing Jupiter, the “devil's comet” or the brightest stars with the naked eye. And it doesn't end here! The solar coronathat outer part of the Sun's atmosphere which is normally hidden by its dazzling brightness, will become visible in all its majesty beauty.

During the totality phase, you will seem to sense the arrival of a storm: the temperature will drop and a gigantic shadow will move quickly across the sky, creating really an atmosphere surreal. This event not only offers a breathtaking celestial spectacle but also a precious opportunity for science to study the solar corona and the bumpsthose spectacular solar plasma jets that move influenced from the fields magnetic solar.

But why do the colors seem dull? During the eclipse, the temporary darkness activates a particular mode of vision in our eyes, making reds appear darker and blues and greens appear more vibrant. This phenomenon, known as the Purkinje effect, is due to ride from the use of cones, responsible of color in daytime vision, to the rods, more sensitive in low light conditions but less capable of distinguishing colours.

Furthermore, while the totality phase will not bring complete darkness, it will make visible some of the brightest celestial objects, such as Jupiter and Venus, and even comet 12P/Pons–Brooks, nicknamed the “devil's comet,” which will be at its brightest. bright shortly after the eclipse.

Where to follow the eclipse in streaming

Don't worry if you're not in the path of the total solar eclipse; technology comes to our aid! There are two fantastic options to enjoy this unique experience from the comfort of your home, or wherever you prefer, thanks to online streaming.

First of all, mark your calendar and be prepared to click these links on the day of the eclipse:

Channel dedicated to the eclipse: A special live broadcast will be available on YouTube here. This channel promises to offer you a unique experience, with real-time images and commentary that will make you feel as if you are observing the sky directly from the path of totality. NASA Live: The American space agency never disappoints when it comes to celestial events. They will be live on their YouTube channel hereproviding not only a spectacular view of the eclipse but also scientific insights that will enrich your experience.

Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or simply don't want to miss one of the most fascinating shows our universe offers, these live streams are your gateway to an unforgettable experience. Remember to test the links ahead of time to ensure you don't encounter any technical issues on April 8th. Prepare to be amazed!