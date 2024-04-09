As you may know, one happened yesterday eclipse: the moon covered the sun and the phenomenon was visible in the United States. “Visible” is unfortunately a complex term when talking about an eclipse, since many think they can watch without problems: after all, there is less light, right? Wrong. Without the right protection you risk getting hurt and it seems that has happened. Through Google Trends in fact, it is possible to see that searches for “my eyes hurt” increased greatly in conjunction with the eclipse.

In the video below, published on TikTok by @tuesdayhasnofeel, you can also see how the visibility of the eclipse coincides almost perfectly with the states in which Google searches related to eye problems have seen a surge.

In Europe the eclipse was not visibleso we know that you have not had any problems, but for the future we want to repeat it: do not watch the eclipse without protection certified for the event.

A Twitter account, @spectatorindex, also shared another image from Google searcheswhich allows you to see the surge clearly.