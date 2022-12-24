Mexico.- LEconomic projections for Latin America and the Caribbean point to a slowdown by 2023 and economic growth of 1.3 percent, indicates the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the case of Mexicoit is estimated that the growth of GDP it went from 2.9 in 2022 to 1.1 by 2023. “The situation imposes challenges to macroeconomic management,” said the Executive Secretary of the ECLACJosé Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

Projection

According to Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022disclosed by Salazar-Xirinachs, the monetary policy responses adopted worldwide in 2022, in a context of global inflation, have caused increases in financial volatility and risk rejection levels and, therefore, have induced lower capital flows to emerging economies, including those in the region.

In the presentation of the balance, it was stated that the countries that make up Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 3.7 percent in 2022, when in 2021, it was 6.7 percent. By itself, Latin America projects a growth of 3.6 for 2022 and 1.2 for the next year.

In South America, GDP growth for 2023 is 1 percent, when in 2022, it is estimated at 3.7. For the countries that make up these zones, ECLAC projects a slowdown. Argentina, for example, would grow 1 percent, from 4.9 achieved in 2022. Paraguay would be the only country in these regions that would grow its GDP from less than 0.3 percent in 2022 to 4 percent in 2023.

Central America

The Cepal study groups together for its projection the countries of Central America with Mexico. This zone would grow as a whole 1.6 percent in its GDP, a lower figure than in 2022, which oscillates at 3.3 percent. It should be noted that of these countries, Mexico and Haiti are the ones that would grow the least in 2023. Haiti would go from minus 2.0 to minus 0.7, while Mexico slows from 2.9 growth to 1.1 next year.

In the Caribbean area, the organization proposes a slowdown, going from 4.5 percent growth in 2022 to 3.3 for 2023. The figures projected by ECLAC They are not far from the estimates by the Bank of Mexico. In its third revision in quarterly forecasts, Banxico forecasts that the GDP of Mexico it will register an advance of 1.8 percent in 2023. Despite this, it warns of an environment of greater economic weakness and uncertainty.

Balance

The results suggest that it is essential to boost investment and productivity to meet social demands, create decent employment and reduce informality, inequality, poverty and advance in the adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

“For this, innovative public policies are necessary in the productive, financial, commercial, social and care economy, to avoid a new lost decade, like the one observed during the 2014-2023 period,” said the executive secretary of the ECLACJosé Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.