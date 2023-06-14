EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Human mobility has reached a complex dynamism in the last decade in Latin America and the Caribbean: in a few years, various countries went from being population expellers to net recipients, with unprecedented proportions of the migrant population moving predominantly in search of better Job opportunities. A report published this Wednesday by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) reveals that, in some cases, migration has a positive impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due especially to its contribution of labor and its concentration in productive economic areas.

Between the report conclusions that has been presented in Santiago de Chile as part of the regional seminar CContribution of international migration to sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean It is that 13.4% of the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of this country is produced by the migrant labor force. In just eight years, the contribution to GDP generated by foreign labor almost quadrupled. This implied that, at the same time, its contribution to the national economy almost tripled. In the same period, the labor force of migrant origin increased at an average rate of 20% each year, more than ten times the annual growth of the labor force of Chilean origin.

Chile has become one of the main destinations for international migration in South America. Since 1992, the volume of foreign citizens (mainly South Americans and border nationals) in the country has increased six-fold. Migration for employment reasons has grown exponentially in the last decade: in 2009 there were 115,000 migrants in the labor market, a figure that had doubled in 2013 and reached 550,000 in 2017. This difference implies that migrants went from being only 1.6% of the labor force in 2009 to 6.5% in 2017. The study estimates that it should be higher today. In the social sphere, in addition, the migrants who carry out domestic and care tasks facilitate the labor obligations of local women.

Human capital

Another of the conclusions of the study is that sometimes the immigrant population arrives with a high professional qualification, which can raise the standards in a country. In Mexico, for example, only 15% of the population over 25 years of age has completed a bachelor’s degree or some postgraduate level, while in migrant groups this proportion is much higher: more than double in the case of those who come from United States (35%), almost three times higher in the case of Latin Americans (41%) and four times higher among those arriving from other regions of the world (60%).

A Nicaraguan migrant worker at a construction site near Santa Teresa beach. Mauricio Morales

As a consequence, the participation of immigrants in high-level positions is very high, either as directors, managers or CEOs of companies, or as high-level professionals and technicians. “In this regard, the data indicates that the proportion of immigrants in this type of occupation far exceeds that of the Mexican population,” the study says.

In Peru, the largest group of immigrants comes from Venezuela, which, in 2019, already represented 84.4% of foreign citizens in that country. Although ECLAC studies indicate that it is still premature to determine the contributions of this group to sustainable development since it is a very recent migration, it is known that 40% of the Venezuelan migration that lives there has a higher level of education, especially in the areas of health and education. However, the other side is vulnerability, poor working conditions and the difficulty in accrediting studies and skills.

population rejuvenation

On the other hand, the study highlights that, from a demographic perspective, the migrant population slows down the processes of population aging and at the same time revitalizes the birth rate. In Chile, between 2010 and 2020, migration contributed to more than a third of population growth, and helped fill the void of young inhabitants.

It is estimated that between 2002 and 2017, immigration contributed 45% of the growth in the population between 20 and 39 years of age, while helping to reduce the negative effect of the absolute decrease in the population under 20 years of age. Immigrants also collaborate through their own offspring to compensate for the reduction in the birth rate. It is estimated that in 2017, migration contributed to 11% of the natural growth of the population in Chile, a proportion that has risen in recent years, as a result of the increase in flows in 2018 and 2019.

“It is evident that the arrival of immigrants in the last two decades has contributed to partly correct the intergenerational demographic imbalances left by the aging of the population, as well as the decline in fertility below replacement levels,” concludes the ECLAC study.

The intention of the seminar in which the report was presented is to put the social, economic and cultural benefits of international migration on the agenda and to promote a change of approach that explicitly recognizes the right to equal treatment and respect for the human rights of migrant people.