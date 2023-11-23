Most of the countries that make up Latin America have seen a recovery of their income and poverty levels to levels prior to the covid-19 pandemic, said the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). United in a report published Thursday. However, inequality remains “very high” and cannot be reduced if governments do not address the gaps that exist in the labor market, warned the organization, based in Santiago, Chile.

The Gini inequality index was below 2019 levels, prior to the pandemic, in 9 of 12 countries in the region, ECLAC reported in its report. Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023. “Despite these advances, the highest decile receives an income 21 times greater than that of the lowest income decile, which reflects a very high inequality. The concentration of wealth is even greater than that of income; In 2021, the assets of the 105 billionaires in the region represented almost 4% of the assets of the entire population and exceeded the levels of 2019 and 2020,” the report says.

“The regional average poverty incidence fell enough to reach pre-pandemic levels, even though in more than half of the countries it remained above the levels recorded in 2019. In this result, as well as in In the reduction of inequality, labor income played a predominant role. Thus, the possibilities of overcoming poverty in a sustainable way are highly conditioned by labor inclusion,” wrote the organization’s specialists. The majority of the population in the low-income stratum, including those who do not live in poverty, is engaged in low-productivity activities or does not participate in employment, a situation that disproportionately affects women.

The average labor participation rate in the region rose to reach 64.% in 2022, 0.3 percentage points above what was observed in 2021, but is still below the average recorded in 2019 before the health emergency (64. 7%). At the same time, Latin America has had a decrease of 1.5 percentage points in the average unemployment rate, which fell from 8.1% in 2021 to 6.6% in 2022. “In line with the increase in participation and slight drop in unemployment, an increase in the average occupancy rate at the regional level was observed. Specifically, the average index in Latin America rose from 58.6% in 2021 to 59.8% in 2022, but the pre-pandemic value (60.5% in 2019) was not reached,” says ECLAC.

“In 2022, a reduction in gender gaps was observed in the indicators of participation, unemployment and employment, after a period in which women suffered more pronouncedly the effects of the pandemic in the labor market,” the report says. Female labor participation increased 1.2 percentage points compared to 2021 on the regional average, but the income gap remains worrying. ECLAC perceives a slowdown in the progress of labor indicators and warns that structural problems remain, such as labor informality and marked gender inequalities.

“Despite this favorable trend, important gaps persist between men and women,” says the report, “the employment rate of the latter was 49.1% in 2022, 22 percentage points below the employment rate of men (71.1%). Similarly, the unemployment rate among women (8.4%) is 1.5 times that of men (5.6%), while female participation in 2022 (53.5%) continued well below below that of men (75.9%)”.

Income in 2022, measured as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per inhabitant, was 1% higher than in 2019, meaning that 2022 was the first year in which the pre-pandemic mark was surpassed. However, the poorest have suffered the most from the impact of high inflation. According to ECLAC, the increase in consumer prices of lower-income households was between 0.4 and 1.5 percentage points higher than that of higher-income households. “This difference was due to the greater increase in food prices, which have a higher participation in the consumption basket of lower-income households. In the first months of 2023, the situation continued, even in a context of declining inflation, and affected the purchasing power of the poorest women more appreciably, given that their participation in the population aged 15 to 59 who lives in those homes is older,” the text says.

ECLAC recommends closing existing gaps in the labor market, implementing labor inclusion policies to eradicate poverty and inequality. “Although public transfers play a relevant role in reducing inequalities and providing emergency social protection in situations of income shortages and economic crises, to achieve higher levels of development that are sustainable in the medium term, it is essential to improve labor inclusion through access to quality jobs and the reduction of structural gaps in the labor market,” ECLAC concludes.

