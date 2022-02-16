Home page politics

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) © Johanna Geron/dpa

Hungary and Poland had sued against the new rule of law mechanism. This Wednesday (February 16) the ECJ decided on it.

Update from February 16, 9:45 a.m.: The European Court of Justice has declared a new regulation to punish violations of the rule of law in the EU to be legal. Judges in Luxembourg on Wednesday dismissed lawsuits from Hungary and Poland, paving the way for the so-called rule of law mechanism to be applied. This makes it possible to cut EU funds in the last step for affected countries.

Rule of law mechanism: ECJ makes judgment

First report from February 16: Luxembourg – Poland and Hungary do not fit the new guideline at all. Now the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will decide on the new EU rule of law mechanism this Wednesday at 9.30 a.m. It’s not just about principles, it’s also about a lot of money.

The instrument introduced last year provides for the possibility of reducing EU funds in the event of violations of the rule of law if there is a risk of misuse. Poland under Prime Minister Andrzej Duda and Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban had previously complained about this. They could be the first countries to be affected by the principle.

ECJ ruling: will violations of the rule of law soon become expensive?

The EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen* (CDU*) wanted to wait until the verdict before using the mechanism. It also provides for an agreement by the heads of state and government in summer 2020, with which the governments in Budapest and Warsaw were persuaded to give up their blockade on important EU budget decisions.

Should the ECJ dismiss Poland’s and Hungary’s lawsuits, the EU Commission could initiate proceedings. Payments could be cut or structural funds frozen.

Such sanctions are possible if member states violate fundamental values ​​of the rule of law, such as the independence of the judiciary, and the violations have a negative impact on the financial interests of the EU. (AFP/dpa/frs)