E.A permit requirement for the short-term rental of apartments, for example via Airbnb, is compatible with European law. The fight against the housing shortage is in the general interest and justifies the measure, said the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg in its decision on Tuesday (Case C-724/18 and C-727/18).

France had introduced such a permit requirement for the greater Paris area and all cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants. For failing to comply, the owners of two studios in Paris were fined 15,000 euros each. They had to offer the apartments again on the normal rental market. The owners then called the French Court of Cassation. He turned to the ECJ to clarify the question of whether the national directive is in line with European law.

It does, the Tribunal decided. The authorization requirement is intended to create a system to combat the housing shortage “to take account of the deterioration in conditions for access to housing and the heightening of tensions in the real estate markets, which is an overriding reason in the general interest”. The measures are proportionate; the intended goal could not be achieved through a more lenient regulation.

Cities require approval

In Germany, too, every owner should in principle freely dispose of his apartment. This includes being able to rent out individual rooms or the entire area, also via brokerage platforms such as Airbnb or 9 Flats. In order to counteract the shortage of living space, the federal states have passed different laws. In essence, they all aim to prohibit the misappropriation of apartments, even temporarily, especially in the tense urban areas. Specifically, the municipalities can issue statutes on certain types of use. Cities such as Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne, which are heavily frequented by tourists and business travelers, have made use of this.

Compared to other federal states, the requirements in the federal capital are particularly strict. If owners want to rent out their apartment by the day or by the week, they need to obtain prior approval. This spring the Federal Constitutional Court was concerned with whether this represents an unjustified encroachment on property rights. At the end of April, Karlsruhe rejected a judge’s submission from the Tiergarten district court as inadmissible. In the specific case, there was a maximum period of twelve months for an exceptionally permissible vacancy rate due to renovation, repair or renovation.

There is a risk of high fines

Owners in other federal states should find out about a permit requirement in their municipalities and cities. Otherwise, in the event of a complaint, they could also face severe fines in this country. For example, Bavaria has tightened its housing misappropriation law from 2017: Violations can be punished with fines of up to 500,000 euros.

In Munich in particular, there have been cases of so-called substitute detention among repeat offenders. However, the city of Munich suffered a defeat in June in the dispute with Airbnb over the release of data from landlords and users. The Federal Administrative Court may have the final say on this issue.