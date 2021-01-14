The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued an interim decision on Ukraine’s complaint against Russia over the annexation of Crimea: it was declared partially admissible and will continue to be considered. This is reported on website Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

According to a press release published on the ECHR website, the matter concerns claims for violation of the human rights convention filed by Ukraine in 2014 and 2015. It is noted that the Ukrainian state is awaiting a decision on a number of its claims against the Russian Federation, and more than 7,000 individual claims related to relations between the two countries have been filed with the ECHR.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, EU countries and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia. Kiev considers the territory of the peninsula annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these charges.