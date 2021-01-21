The European Court of Human Rights declared unfounded the accusations of Georgia against Moscow in connection with the events of August 2008 in South Ossetia, reported on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Russia.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgian troops attacked South Ossetia and destroyed part of its capital, the city of Tskhinval. The Russian Federation sent troops into the republic, since many of the inhabitants of South Ossetia were Russian citizens, and after five days of hostilities drove the Georgian forces out of the region.

In late August of the same year, Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. At the same time, official Tbilisi still considers the territory of the republics to be part of Georgia.

The trial at the ECHR lasted almost 12 years. A decree was published today that the RF should not be held liable under the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights for incidents that occurred during the repulse of Georgia’s attack on the peacekeeping contingent and the civilian population by the Russian military.

The court also rejected the statements of the Georgian side about the alleged invasion of South Ossetia by the Russian army on August 7, 2008.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation did not agree with the conclusions of the ECHR that Moscow is responsible for the incidents that occurred after August 12 in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, since the judges could not establish the involvement of Russian military personnel in them.

As for the decision on monetary compensation, this issue was left by the court for further consideration.