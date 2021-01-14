The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recognized that Crimea has been in de facto Russian jurisdiction since February 27, 2014. This follows from a press release published on website ships on Thursday, January 14th.

At the same time, the ECHR did not consider the issue of whether the annexation of Crimea to Russia was legal from the point of view of international law.

The press release notes that in order to consider the alleged violations committed by the Russian side, the court was required to find out whether the peninsula was under Russian control.

The court considered that the events about which the Ukrainian government had filed a complaint took place under the “jurisdiction” of Russia, the basis for which was the actual control it had established over Crimea at that time

At the same time, the court declared that a number of charges brought against Russia by the Ukrainian authorities in connection with the events in Crimea were unproven. In particular, we are talking about the alleged murder of civilians, groundless detention and intimidation of foreign journalists. This also applies to the illegal seizure of property of Ukrainian military personnel, as well as discrimination against ethnic Ukrainians in 2014-2015 on the Crimean peninsula.

The court noted that the consideration of this case on the complaints filed in 2014 and 2015 will continue. The Ukrainian complaint was declared partially admissible.

At the same time, in the text of the press release, the referendum on the annexation of Crimea to Russia, like the term “jurisdiction”, is mentioned in quotation marks. This means the court’s refusal to recognize the legality of these actions of the Russian state.

“Today’s decision of the ECHR on the Ukrainian complaint against Russia is procedural, but very important – because it will take a long time to determine the course of consideration of complaints on the Crimean events and, in general, the case-law of the Strasbourg court,” said RIA News profile expert Yuri Berestnev.

In addition to the issue of Crimea, the Ukrainian side has filed lawsuits with the ECHR in connection with the alleged Russian interference in the so-called “anti-terrorist operation” in Donbass. In addition, the court is considering over 7,000 individual claims for violation of human rights related to Russian-Ukrainian relations.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, European Union countries and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia, which have been constantly extended since then. Kiev considers the territory of the peninsula annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these charges.