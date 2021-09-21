The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has blamed the death of former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko on the Russian state. This is stated in a press release on website court.

The judges concluded that the Russian side did not provide the materials necessary for the investigation and did not conduct a sufficiently thorough independent investigation. This is considered a violation of international conventions, in connection with which Moscow was ordered to pay compensation in the amount of 100 thousand euros, as well as compensate Litvinenko’s widow Marina, who filed the complaint, court costs – 22.5 thousand euros.

The court’s ruling says that the investigation has strong evidence of the murder of Litvinenko, in which two Russians are involved – Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun. There is reported “sufficiently strong evidence” that they acted on behalf of the Russian state.

Former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko died in 2006 in London, where he received political asylum. The cause of death of the security officer was poisoning with radioactive polonium-210. British investigators came to the conclusion that the Russian authorities were involved in the crime, the Kremlin denies this version.