The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) asked the Russian government to release the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny from prison as an interim measure, reports TASS…

The appeal was filed on January 20, even before the replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. It was formulated on the basis of Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules.

Interim measures taken in accordance with the 39th rule of the ECtHR regulation are a prohibition to the state of actions that may cause significant damage to the life and health of the applicant, or an instruction to the state to do something to avoid such damage.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, demanded the release of Alexei Navalny in early February. Then he called for the release of all citizens and journalists who were detained during the unauthorized actions.

The EU condemns the decision of the Russian authorities on Navalny’s verdict and considers it unacceptable as it is politically motivated and contrary to Russia’s international human rights obligations EU Statement

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert then warned that Russia could face new sanctions over the Navalny case, and Germany is discussing this issue with other countries of the bloc.

The Russian Ministry of Justice previously noted that it is impossible to release Navalny as part of interim measures at the request of the European Union, since this would be gross interference in the work of the judicial system of a sovereign state. The department also called the adoption of such a decision a certain transition for the “red line”. “Such a decision cannot be enforceable from the point of view of international law,” the message says.

Earlier, the Public Chamber (OP) of the Russian Federation assessed the possible decision of the ECHR on interim measures against Navalny, considering it an extremely unfortunate move, indicating the hysteria of the West. Member of the Public Chamber (OP) of the Russian Federation, director of the Institute for Democracy Problems Maxim Grigoriev pointed to the supremacy of the Russian Constitution over the decisions of international instances and suggested that Western countries are worried about the destruction of the image of the opposition.

In 2014, Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles for fraud. The court later extended the probationary period for a year.

In 2017, the ECHR, at the request of the Navalny brothers, decided that Russia had violated a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in relation to them in the Yves Rocher case.

The court, however, did not find any political motives in the case.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of Russia resumed the proceedings due to the decision of the ECHR, but upheld the verdict.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was receiving treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.

On February 2 of this year, Navalny’s suspended sentence in this case was changed to a real one after the Federal Penitentiary Service announced numerous violations of the suspended sentence.