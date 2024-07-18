Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent two-day visit to Russia was perhaps watched more in the West than in India itself. Modi was given a ceremonial welcome in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin, facing Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, called the Indian prime minister his “best friend.”

The visit, Modi’s first abroad since assuming power for a new term, has been described as having international significance. India is in a unique position, having longstanding ties with Russia while also being close to the United States, and is now in a position to command the trust of both sides. So while India is unlikely to play a mediating role, the South Asian nation could, during a crisis, play some role in helping to resolve the war in Ukraine. But throughout the visit, Modi was clearly balancing India’s position between the two sides.

He described Russia as an all-weather friend, referring to how Moscow has come to New Delhi’s aid in the past. Russia shared nuclear technology with India at a time when no other country was willing to do so. It also supplies India with arms and helps bolster its defensive deterrence amid border issues with neighboring countries. While India is now diversifying its defense purchases from Israel, the United States, France, among others, 80 percent of India’s military equipment to date comes from Russia.

Russia has also become important since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, providing cheap fuel, which is crucial for India, whose energy needs are growing rapidly. Cheap fuel has helped New Delhi moderate India’s inflation. At the same time, India’s relations with the United States have been growing rapidly of late. Against this backdrop, the visit was also a lesson in skillful diplomatic maneuvering, with Modi managing to strike a fine balance between the two.

During the visit, Modi noted that his 17 meetings with Putin over the past decade had strengthened mutual trust and respect. The Indian prime minister described Russia not only as a friend at all times but also as a “partner through thick and thin.” The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. The Indian prime minister reiterated his country’s position that the crisis cannot be resolved amid “guns, bullets and bombs.”

“Whether it is a war, a conflict or a terrorist attack, anyone who believes in humanity feels pain when there is loss of life,” the Indian Prime Minister said, stressing that “when innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and that pain is very horrific.”

There is no doubt that Modi’s visit to Russia was significant. Apart from the international interest from a political point of view regarding its outcome, the visit is seen as adding to the ongoing momentum in relations between the two countries.

Economic ties in particular have received a boost since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, mainly due to India’s imports of oil, fertilisers and gas at discounted prices. Trade between India and Russia, which had been stagnant for years, rose from $15 billion in 2021-22 to $65 billion in 2023-24 after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022. So, during Modi’s visit, the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen economic ties.

The two countries agreed to boost trade to $100 billion by 2030, reduce non-tariff barriers, reduce the trade imbalance in Russia’s favor, improve connectivity and increase trade in agricultural goods. They also discussed some of the outstanding issues that remain unresolved between the two countries, such as the growing trade imbalance. The outbreak of the Ukrainian war, which was the reason for strengthening energy ties between the two countries, has put pressure on the military relationship, delaying shipments of spare parts and new weapons. For example, Russia has so far delivered only three of its five S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, while the other two are behind schedule.

The delivery of spare parts and other military equipment remained a key part of the discussions. The two sides are now exploring the possibility of establishing joint venture partnerships in India for some important parts of the weapons. There is no doubt that Modi’s visit to Russia, while surprising in the West, was of great importance to India in advancing its relations with Russia.

