End of run for ECHOES of MANAthe RPG free to play belonging to the franchise Mana (Seiken Densetsu) released on mobile devices in April 2022. Through a new press release, SQUARE ENIX announced that the services of the game will officially end on May 15ththus giving the game at least a little satisfaction: managed to last a year.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company promptly made the various in-app purchase options inaccessible, i.e. the purchase of Spirit Crystal. Players in possession of this currency will be able to continue using it until the game is effectively closed.

In addition to thanking all the players, the release of SQUARE ENIX revealed that since launch the team has been trying to create enjoyable content that is always better, but in the end they have come to the conclusion that it is difficult to maintain this level of experience, a thought that led them to opt for the closure of the service .

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu