SQUARE ENIX And WFS have released a beautiful animated trailer for ECHOES of MANAarriving on iOS and Android devices. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was made by the studio MADHOUSEfamous for having created the animated transpositions of works like NANA and DEATH NOTE.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that at the moment it is possible to pre-register at ECHOES of MANA, which is expected to launch in the spring. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

ECHOES of MANA – Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX, WFS Street Gematsu