During the live stream for the thirtieth anniversary of the series Mana, surprises are certainly not lacking. SQUARE ENIX is WFS have announced, among other things, the arrival of a title dedicated to gamers on mobile devices iOS is Android: Echoes of Mana. The free-to-play video game will launch in 2022 with support for English, French, Japanese, German, Chinese and Korean languages. Below we will talk about some details of the new title in development.

Echoes of Mana will be set in a completely new world with original illustrations never seen in the previous titles of the series although, there will be settings and dungeons already present in the old titles of the saga, as well as all the characters that have made Mana what it is nowadays, including the protagonists of Legend of Mana is Children of Mana. At the beginning of the game we will be asked to choose the main character of our adventure which will be called Kilt (in case you opt for the male gender) or Kilte and, you will be catapulted into a new reality, in search of the legendary sword that will serve you to save the whole world. The fights will be simple but at the same time intriguing; you can form a party consisting of up to three characters that you can use as you wish by switching from one to the other whenever you want.

If curiosity has taken you by storm, we leave you with the two trailers of Echoes of Mana in English and Japanese and with a little taste of gameplay.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Koch Media