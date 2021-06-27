Square Enix announced Echoes of Mana with a trailer, which you find at the head of the news. This is a new chapter in the famous series of action role-playing games, in this case designed specifically for systems mobile, namely iOS and Android. So we are talking about a free-to-play with microtransactions and slot machine mechanics, which will be available in 2022, on a date yet to be decided.

According to the little that is seen in the trailer, as often happens on mobile the game will collect many of the main characters of the series, probably unlockable with luck rolls, as is also the case for other similar titles. The announcement came on the occasion of the streaming for the thirtieth anniversary of the series, from which it is likely that many were expecting something very different.

Unfortunately it must be said that titles of the genre in Japan are the most popular, with millions of players ready to spend money on them, so it is natural that the Japanese publishers have completely married certain mechanics.