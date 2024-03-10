Echoes of Gantz's trip to Washington
No one is satisfied with President Biden's approach to Israel's war in Gaza. Critics from the left say that the White House incited “genocide,” as the Israeli campaign against the armed Hamas movement led to the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the displacement of the majority of the population, and the transformation of the entire besieged territory into a humanitarian nightmare strewn with rubble. .
In doing so, Israel received clear support from the United States, both in terms of tangible military aid and diplomatic cover at the United Nations and other international forums, much to the chagrin of European allies and partners elsewhere.
On the other hand, critics on the right, including in the Republican Party, feel that Biden is not clearly doing enough to support Israel. They say Biden is so sensitive about the suffering of the Palestinians that, despite nearly half a year of Israeli offensive, they stand squarely with Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel marked the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust. ).
Others, especially those who support former President Donald Trump's de facto alliance with right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition, are upset by Biden's symbolic gestures to rebalance US-Israeli relations.
These include his administration's decision to impose sanctions on a handful of Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the recent decision that Israeli settlements there are “contrary to international law,” a reversal of a Trump-era principle he controversially endorsed in return.
American officials and their Arab counterparts are meeting to discuss the possible outlines of a truce that could be reached between Israel and Hamas. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris called on Hamas to accept the conditions put forward for there to be an “immediate” ceasefire. She also said there were “no excuses” for Israel not to do more to allow aid into starving Gaza, where reports of children dying from malnutrition and disease are increasing. This week in Washington, the growing tensions between the White House and Netanyahu came to the fore.
Biden may have offered Israel strong support in the wake of October 7, but he is increasingly keeping the embattled Israeli prime minister at arm's length. Instead, administration officials are meeting with Netanyahu's centrist rival, Benny Gantz, who is also a member of Israel's wartime government. Gantz arrived in Washington to hold meetings last Monday and Tuesday with administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as a number of Democratic and Republican lawmakers.
For the White House, Gantz represents a more rational and palatable Israeli leader who, unlike Netanyahu, is not facing charges and has not spent the past decade meddling in partisan politics in Washington. This is no small matter, as the Democratic establishment is aware of the growing anger over the ongoing war among its base. Ben Samuels pointed out in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that “while Gantz will undoubtedly use a hard-line approach towards the Palestinians as well, he does not carry the name and reputation of Netanyahu.” He added: “Democratic lawmakers are fully aware of the difficult position they find themselves in as they try to navigate criticism of Israeli policy by supporting Israel as an ally. “Gantz provides them with a mechanism for self-correction.”
Gantz's trip to Washington was reportedly not approved by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, and led to condemnation from Netanyahu's right-wing allies. The far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, accused Gantz of being a partner in the larger project of the Biden administration, which is to revitalize the peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis and work to establish a long-awaited Palestinian state. Smotrich said on Monday during a meeting in Jerusalem: “The American government is looking for an opportunity to drive a wedge between the Israelis, in order to move forward with its plans, with the help of Gantz.”
In this way, Gantz is promoting their plans to establish a Palestinian state. Netanyahu did not hide his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state and Biden’s post-war vision. Many Israeli analysts point out that the Prime Minister links his political survival to the continuation of the war and preventing any discussion about making concessions to the Palestinians.
Published by special arrangement with the Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
* An American writer specializing in foreign affairs
#Echoes #Gantz39s #trip #Washington
Leave a Reply